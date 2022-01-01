Elsa DEPEUPIERE

TERREAL
- Export Assistant
Suresnes
2005 - 2008
China, South East Asia, Japan, Germany, Russia
# Sales support and worldwide customer assistance via phone, fax and e-mail
# Create sales orders and invoices, check stock availability in SAP software
# Letters of Credit: invoices, packing lists, origin and insurance certificates creation
# Coordinate with customers and brokers on shipment clearance; Processing sample requests from factories for customers and exhibitions (Germany, Russia, India, China). Express shipment and documentation
# Interact with forwarders and warehouses to ensure accurate, timely, and successful fulfillment of customer orders