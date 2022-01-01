Menu

Elsa DEPEUPIERE

CERGY

Entreprises

  • SAN DIEGO FRENCH AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE - Executive Director

    2009 - maintenant Organize all events and handle related sponsorships
    Handle website content
    Handle periodic e-mail marketing for announcements and monthly newsletters
    Handle administrative and accounting tasks
    Organize and package all programs and services
    Follow Memberships/Partnerships/Sponsorships
    Prospect new members, new partners and sponsors

  • TERREAL - Export Assistant

    Suresnes 2005 - 2008 China, South East Asia, Japan, Germany, Russia
    # Sales support and worldwide customer assistance via phone, fax and e-mail
    # Create sales orders and invoices, check stock availability in SAP software
    # Letters of Credit: invoices, packing lists, origin and insurance certificates creation
    # Coordinate with customers and brokers on shipment clearance; Processing sample requests from factories for customers and exhibitions (Germany, Russia, India, China). Express shipment and documentation
    # Interact with forwarders and warehouses to ensure accurate, timely, and successful fulfillment of customer orders

  • COPPER CABLE COMPANY - Export Assistant

    2004 - 2004 Export Sales Administration internship. Create sales orders and invoices, check stock availability. Letters of Credit: invoices, packing lists and origin certificates creation.

  • XBK KABEL GMHB - Sales administration assistant

    2003 - 2003 Sales Administration internship. Create sales orders and check stock level. Translation.

Formations

Réseau