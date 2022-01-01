Elsa LEFEBVRE

ESSEC & Ferrandi à la recherche d'opportunité dans l'hospitality / retail / food
Mes compétences :
Consulting
Strategy
Finance
Entreprises
Advancy
- Strategy Consultant
2011 - 2014
Société Générale New York
- Analyst Structured Finance
PARIS2009 - 2011- Follow-up of structured financed transactions
- Negotiation and debt restructuring
- Analysis of performance of the companies in portfolio (EV > 1 bn)
- Preparation of annual reviews and waivers
Calyon Mumbai
- Analyst for Project, Export and Structured Commodity Finance
2008 - 2008- Undertook sector studies on Indian Commodity markets
- Assessed the financial and strategic strength and the risk profile of Indian companies
- Preparation of commercial pitches and offers
- Follow-up of the operating revenues vs. budget of the team
- Set-up internal procedures for compliance and risks linked to the activity in India
HSBC
- Analyst intern - Leverage and Acquisition Finance Department
Paris2006 - 2007- Assisted the origination team in the context of lead arranger mandates or participations
• Prepared pitches and research for potential transactions
• Analyzed the financial, strategic Due Diligences and Business Plan
• Evaluated the company with financial models to support credit demands
- Key transactions achieved within the team: Consolis (845m€), WFS (194m€)
- Managed the follow-up of the portfolio’s risk
• Carried-out financial analysis of the performance of companies in portfolio
• Followed the covenants and created annual reviews
• Studied the portfolio’s renewal and revenues
Danone
- Business Analyst in the Finance and Management Control Department
Paris2005 - 2005- Carried out in-house sales and factories reporting for the Board
- Coordinated the set-up of the 2006 budget and 2006-2010 Strategic Plan
- Estimated the industrial costs for 2006
- Compiled the factories’ Capex and checked their realisation
- Created a new indicator to follow the performance of innovation