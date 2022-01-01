Menu

Elsa LEFEBVRE

PARIS

En résumé

ESSEC & Ferrandi à la recherche d'opportunité dans l'hospitality / retail / food

Mes compétences :
Consulting
Strategy
Finance

Entreprises

  • Advancy - Strategy Consultant

    2011 - 2014

  • Société Générale New York - Analyst Structured Finance

    PARIS 2009 - 2011 - Follow-up of structured financed transactions
    - Negotiation and debt restructuring
    - Analysis of performance of the companies in portfolio (EV > 1 bn)
    - Preparation of annual reviews and waivers

  • Calyon Mumbai - Analyst for Project, Export and Structured Commodity Finance

    2008 - 2008 - Undertook sector studies on Indian Commodity markets
    - Assessed the financial and strategic strength and the risk profile of Indian companies
    - Preparation of commercial pitches and offers
    - Follow-up of the operating revenues vs. budget of the team
    - Set-up internal procedures for compliance and risks linked to the activity in India

  • HSBC - Analyst intern - Leverage and Acquisition Finance Department

    Paris 2006 - 2007 - Assisted the origination team in the context of lead arranger mandates or participations
    • Prepared pitches and research for potential transactions
    • Analyzed the financial, strategic Due Diligences and Business Plan
    • Evaluated the company with financial models to support credit demands
    - Key transactions achieved within the team: Consolis (845m€), WFS (194m€)
    - Managed the follow-up of the portfolio’s risk
    • Carried-out financial analysis of the performance of companies in portfolio
    • Followed the covenants and created annual reviews
    • Studied the portfolio’s renewal and revenues

  • Danone - Business Analyst in the Finance and Management Control Department

    Paris 2005 - 2005 - Carried out in-house sales and factories reporting for the Board
    - Coordinated the set-up of the 2006 budget and 2006-2010 Strategic Plan
    - Estimated the industrial costs for 2006
    - Compiled the factories’ Capex and checked their realisation
    - Created a new indicator to follow the performance of innovation

Formations

