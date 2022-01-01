Elvis OKOUMA-LEBOUSSI

Dear all,
Looks forward my skills and habilities:
I'm Organized and able to regulating the problems of running management, Easily accommodable both in my working environment and facing new tools.
Audit:
Confirmed experiences in controls functions.
- Analysis and synthesis a count.
- Reporting and présentation of audit results.
- Checking account in the respect of french right.
Accountancy:
Responsible for the controling.
- Check payroll.
- Accountancy with the standard of US GAAP & IFRS.
Controling
- Preparation and monitoring dashboards.
- Gap analysis
- Préparation and monitoring the budget
- sheck the result.
Tongues
Practices of severales european languages
- French fluent (mother tongue)
- English good level.
- Spanish : School level easily reactivated
Communication
Excellent communications skills verbal and written.
Flexible and open minded: Great listening skills and understanding of people of different cultures and backgrounds.
Mes compétences :
Management
Organisation
Process
Quality
Bookkeeping
Financial Statements/Financial Reports > Balance S
Contract Management
Invoicing > Payment of Invoices
Process Improvement
US GAAP
Value Added Tax
Profit and Loss Accounts
Bank Reconciliations
Reconciliations
Variance Analysis
Audit
Taxation
Days Sales Outstanding
Fixed Assets
Internal Audit
International Financial Reporting
Payroll
Risk Management
Sarbanes-Oxley
SAP
SAP IS T
JDEdwards Suite
Sage Accounting Software
Eudora
IBM AS400 Hardware
Oracle
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100