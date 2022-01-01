Menu

Elvis OKOUMA-LEBOUSSI

LIBREVILLE

En résumé

Dear all,

Looks forward my skills and habilities:

I'm Organized and able to regulating the problems of running management, Easily accommodable both in my working environment and facing new tools.

Audit:
Confirmed experiences in controls functions.
- Analysis and synthesis a count.
- Reporting and présentation of audit results.
- Checking account in the respect of french right.

Accountancy:
Responsible for the controling.
- Check payroll.
- Accountancy with the standard of US GAAP & IFRS.

Controling

- Preparation and monitoring dashboards.
- Gap analysis
- Préparation and monitoring the budget
- sheck the result.

Tongues
Practices of severales european languages
- French fluent (mother tongue)
- English good level.
- Spanish : School level easily reactivated


Communication
Excellent communications skills verbal and written.
Flexible and open minded: Great listening skills and understanding of people of different cultures and backgrounds.

Entreprises

  • Areva T&D Management - Account controller

    maintenant

  • Intertek Group - Directeur Général Intertek International Gabon

    London 2017 - maintenant Directeur Général Intertek International Gabon
    - Libreville (Gabon)
    Responsable de l'entité légale.

    * Rencontre avec les partenaires gouvernementaux et commerciaux.
    * Coordination des services techniques.
    * Mise en place de stratégies commerciales et marketing.
    * Négociation des moratoires et échéances fiscales et sociales.
    * Coordinations de la gestion administrative et financière.
    * Relations avec les organismes d'états.
    * Gestion du budget alloué au bureau de Libreville.
    * Garant du respect de l'éthique du groupe.

  • N.F.O - Directeur Administratif et financier

    2012 - 2017 * Gestion de la comptabilité intra-groupe.

    * Reportings mensuel ( Management fees..).
    * Préparation du conseil d'administration et Assemblé Générale.
    * Etablissement des dossiers de clôture, bilans, résultats et annexes
    * Négociation des moratoires et échéances fiscales et sociales.
    * Gestion administrative des ressources humaines (personnel expatrié)
    * Relations avec les organismes d'états.
    * Suivi et gestion des contrats avec les Banques et Assurances.

  • Diversey - Contrôleur financier

    2012 - 2012 * Coordination des clôtures mensuelles des comptes (analyse des écarts, détection d'anomalies, vérification des écritures, évaluation des provisions, etc)
    * Reportings (réels, prévisionnels, budgétaires, tax)
    * Réalisation des travaux relatifs aux apports partiels d'actifs ; Bilan d'apports
    * Control et analyse des comptes du bilan
    * Etablissement des dossiers de clôture, bilans et plaquettes annuelles et réponse aux questions des réviseurs.
    * Réalisation de la liasse fiscale (TVA, DEB,IS etc....)
    * Mise à jour et création des fiches des immobilisations,

  • Franprix-Leader Price - Responsable Procédures et réorganisation

    2012 - 2012 * Supervision de la nouvelle organisation comptable.
    * Mise en place des procédures et modes opératoires.
    * Management de transition de la migration de SAGE vers SAP .
    * Management équipe transactions et réclamations.
    * Gestion de la comptabilité client.
    * Recouvrement (amélioration du DSO)
    * Supervision d'une équipe de 9 personnes.
  • AREVA - Responsable du Contrôleur interne

    Paris La Defense 2004 - 2011 * Veiller au respect des principes et règles comptables
    * Faire respecter les délais de comptabilisation
    * Mise en place d'organisation et contrôles en interne nécessaires au bon fonctionnement de la comptabilité.
    * Contrôle des factures (comptabilisations, TVA, ...) et justificatifs (achats, sous-traitance, intérim...)
    * Organisation du traitement des factures fournisseurs et de leur règlement dans le respect des règles légales et des conditions de règlements négociées.
    * Planifier les campagnes de règlements et gérer les urgences.
    * Supervision d'une équipe de trois personnes.

    Process improvement controller,

    * Interface entre le service de comptabilité partagé et le siège.
    * Mise en place d'indicateurs de suivi des process finances (workflow invoices, expenses ..)
    * Suivi de l'application et de l'amélioration du process des flux comptables.
    * Participation au déploiement de SAP dans les unités
    * Mise en place d'un manuel SAP des nouveaux arrivants dans le département finance d'Areva T&D
    * Participation aux évolutions des outils de gestions de notes de frais.
    * Analyse des procédures et implémentation de nouveaux process.
    * Process Owner unité siège pour les applications informatiques lié à la gestion ( SAP, Columbus,Pacman...).
    * Organisation de séminaires pour présentation de nouveaux outils.

    Contrôleur de gestion,

    * Adaptation d'outil de planification budgétaire, planification pilotage.
    * Elaboration et suivi du budget, support opérationnel des responsables de fonctions.
    * Supervision des comptes inter compagnies et saisie du pack de consolidation..
    * Reporting mensuel dans les délais impartis et dans le respect des normes US Gaap et french Gaap.
    * Participation aux travaux de clôture (US GAAP).
    * Analyse des comptes clôturés.
    * Mise en place et suivi des tableaux de bord.

  • AIR LIQUIDE SANTE France - Comptable Multi filiales

    2004 - 2004 : AIR LIQUIDE SANTE France (GROUPE AIR LIQUIDE) -
    * Administrateur SAP ( Key user)
    * Contrôle prélèvements fournisseurs.
    * Comptabilisation et lettrage.
    * Déclarations fiscales.
    * Rapprochements bancaires.
    * D.E.B (déclarations d'échanges de biens).
    * Justifications de comptes.
    * Clôtures mensuelles.

  • DAMOVO France - Business Analyst

    2003 - 2004 * Participation à la migration de SAP vers J.D. Edward
    * Analyse des comptes du bilan et du compte de résultat.
    * Contrôle du mapping entre les comptes SAP vers JDE.
    * Réconciliation entre les comptes.
    * Calcul de marges.

Formations

