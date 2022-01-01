Elysa C. B.

A good story is often better than a formated speech to make a presentation. I'll tell you quickly, through my journey, why I define myself as a young professional. hold two Master’s degree with different specialties. One in Design & Management of cultural projects (Sorbonne Nouvelle) and a second one in International Business and NCT Project Management (Paris Dauphine). These diplomas are achieving studies undertaken by correspondence, which have facilitated my early access to labor market. In parallel with my studies, which naturally led me to work in the fields of communication and event management, I have accumulated various professional experiences and acquired good knowledge in IT, Social Web and traditional & digital Media. Furthermore, I might point the fact that my main asset is not only the content of my university courses, but my background, the quality of my motivation and my atypical profile, whose added value is expressed through the combination of operational and creative facets strongly interlinked.



Through my work experience, I had the chance to leave France for abroad, which enabled me to strengthen the international dimension of my cv. I worked in England and Spain, as project manager in the field of communication and culture. Back in France in 2011, I worked in HP France as Support of Sales Manager. I speak and write English and Spanish, Im currently learning portuguese. I am mobile and I love to work in International context in order to get to know new cultures and different visions of the world we live in.



Mes compétences :

Social media