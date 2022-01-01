Elysée LOMA

-
ELYSEE PARIS RH
- Resume Writer | Career Strategist | Job Search Specialist
2012 - maintenant
As a career strategist and resume writer, I specialize in managing job search campaigns for professionals who know where they want to go, but need assistance uncovering the most efficient path. With a reputation for stellar results and knockout prose, I create resumes destined for a second look.
I am passionate about identifying my clients’ unique talents, crystallizing their brand, articulating their value proposition, and creating dynamic marketing materials and job search strategies to achieve a successful landing.
Services Offered :
---> Professional Resumes & Cover Letters
---> Job Search, Career Consultation & Networking
---> Viadeo/LinkedIn & Online Profile Development
---> Brand- & Strategy-Driven Resumes
---> Interviewing
---> Biographies, Executive Profiles, Press Releases
---> Executive Recruiter Resume Distribution
---> Online Reputation Management
---> Salary Negotiation Coaching
Clients:
I work with people worldwide across a broad range of industries and functions.
► What I Love About My Job: ◄
Writing is what I call my “occupational instinct.” It’s what is in my soul and what I was destined to do. I didn’t expect to grow up to be a resume writer but that’s precisely where my career path took me at the very young age of only 20.
The first resume I ever wrote was for a Financial Director. I remember thinking to myself that I was totally unqualified to do the resume and spent over a week working on it. He loved it and I was hooked! Thousands resumes later, I still love it.
RESUME WRITING IS SO MUCH “MORE” THAN MOST PEOPLE THINK. It’s all about strategy, positioning, and the power of words to create perception of “who” a job seeker is in a manner that gives them a competitive edge. It’s about how to creatively integrate keywords, project highlights, achievements, responsibilities, and everything else that makes that job seeker unique and a valued asset.
After 6 years, I’ve WRITTEN FOR JUST ABOUT EVERY INDUSTRY AND PROFESSION IMAGINABLE. Want to talk about arbitrage and currency hedging? Supply chain management and ILS? Sales channels and product launches? IPOs, M&As, and LBOs? CIOs, CTOs, & Software Engineers? I have written for people in more than 100 industries and, although not a prerequisite to expert resume writing, it is definitely an added bonus.
AS A JOB SEARCH, INTERVIEW & CAREER COACH, I have 6+ years’ experience solving impossible career problems; finding practical paths through thickets of confusion, and integrating dreams and aspirations into achievable plans of action.
✔ I have unique abilities as a resume writer / coach for:
★ Professionals in transition through choice or circumstance.
★ Professionals on the international stage, EMEA etc.
★ Foreign nationals who want to work for French / Latin-American / Canadian multi-nationals.
★ Entrepreneurs.
✔ I can kick-start your stalled job search, revolutionize your interview performance, solve a single pressing career problem, help you create an intelligent long-term career strategy for navigating the twists and turns of the balance of your career, or any other challenging professional issue you face.
✉ If you have a question about resume writing or career coaching, please contact me. This is what I do, what I love. This is my life and has been for many years:
✉ carnivalresume@helpmegetajob.fr
-
Intercultural Consulting & Training Company
- Expatriate & Cross-Cultural Coach
2012 - 2013
As an Expatriate & Cross-Cultural Coah, I provide support and life/career coaching for people who are either considering a move abroad, or who have already moved and are currently adapting to their new life abroad. I help them acclimate more quickly & easily to new cultures, find solutions to their problems, and achieve freedom from the stress & frustrations of living in a foreign country.
Coaching may be focused around:
--->adaptation and cultural issues,
---> work performance challenges,
---> developing meaningful and purposeful lives (trailing partners)
---> coping with change.
I also design and deliver customized Intercultural Training & Coaching Workshops in France and worldwide on:
---> cross-cultural training for individuals and companies;
---> managing across cultures or cultural intelligence in HR;
---> personal branding for global success;
---> and many others.
The goals of these workshops are:
► To empower expats and their families to feel at home abroad faster and enjoy successful international assignments or studies.
► To engage international teams and organizations to collaborate more effectively and have greater impact.
Areas of expertise:
✔ Cross-cultural communication
✔ Intercultural competence for leaders, multicultural teams and HR Professionals
✔ Recruiting across cultures
✔ Business etiquette
✔ How to work effectively with French people/ Mexican people / Canadian people?
✔ Successful integration of expatriates and families in global transition (trailing spouses and "third culture kids") before, during and after an international assignment.
Services offered:
Workshops, Training Programs, Presentations (in French, English and Spanish languages).
Clients:
Individuals, small and large international corporations, relocation services companies, non-for-profit organizations and international universities and schools.
-
Career Coaching Company
- New Job / Career Coach
2011 - 2013
As a New Job Coach, I offer personalised career coaching for young professionals who want to be happier, more productive and more successful at work.
★ NEW JOB Coaching:
It is a coaching programme designed to prepare and guide you step-by-step through your first year in your new job. One of the biggest challenges when starting any new job is finding someone you can trust to go to bring some perspective to your situation, and support you through what can be a bumpy ride as you get to grips with your new role.
Specifically, New Job Coaching can help you in some/all of the following areas:
---> Understanding the company, its vision, goals & objectives and values, its jargon and culture
---> Building successful and influential relationships with your new boss, your team, and other key partners and colleagues around the business
---> Assessing the challenges and opportunities the business faces, and clarifying early priorities.
---> Securing early wins to give you visibility and build trust early on
---> Assessing your skills, knowledge, strengths and contacts against the requirements of the role and developing a personal development action plan to address these gaps quickly
---> Getting control of your diary and planning the time to think
Most of this you won't want to discuss directly with your boss or your induction buddy for obvious reasons. That's why hiring a trained professional to help you through this year makes so much sense.
★ CAREER Coaching for Young Professionals:
Coaching, guidance and new careers advice for graduates, career starters and mid-career professionals.
Do you feel stuck in a dead end job? Would you love to do something fulfilling but you don’t know what to do or where to start? Is your job having a negative effect on other parts of your life? Do you know what you’d love to do but you can’t seem to make that breakthrough?
► I Have Helped Many Professionals: ◄
✓ Get out of ruts they have been in for years.
✓ Handle difficult bosses, co-workers, or staff members that were making their lives miserable.
✓ Beat out the competition (50 people or more) to win the job.
✓ Leave the corporate world to begin successful businesses.
✓ Re-enter the workforce by starting new jobs or new businesses.
✓ Change careers in 12 months or less while holding full-time jobs.
✓ Find work after being unemployed for over a year.
✓ Secure raises and resources others could not get a hold of.
You're bright and talented at what you do.
► So why would you need a career coach?◄
There are many reasons why you might hire a coach. Here are a few:
- You've recently taken on more responsibility, and/or work life balance is in danger of being lost (or has been lost)
- You're bored and no longer feel as passionate about your work ( something has changed within you and you can't figure out what it is or what to do about it)
- You had your sights on a promotion, but then lost it
- You want more recognition and reward, financially and personally
- You're struggling with a difficult boss, colleagues that don't pull their weight or vicious office politics
Sometimes there's nothing to 'fix' or 'resolve'. Many clients have come to me because they want to do what they do best, better:
☛ You love your job, and want to become even more effective. And to feel totally fulfilled
☛ You've started a new job, and want to hit the ground running. You want to make a great impression!
☛ You've become a manager, and want to develop new skills. For example, how to inspire and lead your team or how to get a great initiative implemented.
Coaching is the fast-track route to meeting your professional (and personal) needs. Coaching helps to turn confusion into clarity.
✓ You'll identify and dispel limiting beliefs that are holding your back.
✓ You'll get new insights and strategies to help you move forward.
-
French Nuclear Company
- Corporate Junior Recruiter ?Equality & Diversity Officer
2009 - 2009
As a Corporate Junior RECRUITER, I was in charge of identifying and prescreening qualified candidates, as well as performing various tasks throughout the recruitment life cycle (screening, sourcing, etc.).
✓ Partnering with internal clients to define talent requirements and develop sourcing strategy to execute on business needs
✓ Building and maintaining external networks by proactively searching for active and passive candidates through networks and active sourcing
✓ Screening resumes
✓ Conducting phone screens of candidates
✓ Presenting hiring manager with appropriate candidates
✓ Providing consistent follow-up with all candidates
✓ Setting up and managing the applicant tracking system
As a Equality & DIVERSITY Officer, I helped the Corporate Diversity & Inclusion team develop and implement policies, procedures and initiatives to promote equality of opportunity and diversity and meet legal obligations in all areas of employment.
---> researching, applying and promoting diversity initiatives and sharing best practice;
---> helping the corporate diversity & inclusion team translate equality legislation into practice to ensure organisations meet legal requirements
---> representing the organisation on regional and national forums and working groups, statutory requirements
-
Swiss Multinational HR Consulting Company
- HR Assistant
2008 - 2008
As an HR Assistant, I worked with the Hiring Managers in recruiting efforts for the busy season.
This included all steps of the recruiting and hiring process:
--> searching for candidates
--> application/test process
--> verifying background
--> contacting candidates
--> assisting the team with recruitment projects as required.
-
American Multinational HR Consulting Company
- HR / Administrative Assistant
2008 - 2008
As an HR/ Administrative Assistant, I was responsible for providing key administrative support to the recruitment team throughout the entire recruitment cycle for a wide range of
vacancies.
Key Responsibilities:
--> Identify sources for qualified candidates.
--> Posting internal job adverts.
--> Prepare for interview such as: receive and screen resumes, make plan of interview, inform to candidates.
--> Participate in recruiting events.
--> Input applicant’s information into HR database.
--> Document preparation: job description, acid test, target landscape.
--> Responsibility for managing client and candidate feedback forms.
--> Candidate management.