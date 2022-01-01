Elysée LOMA

Rechercher un emploi ( surtout durant cette période de crise ) peut être incroyablement stressant et démoralisant. Si vous êtes actuellement à la recherche d’un emploi, d'un stage ou d'un contrat d'alternance, vous savez de quoi je parle ! Le scénario est toujours le même :



► Vous faites et refaites plusieurs fois votre CV,

► vous passez des heures et des heures sur internet à chercher des offres d’emploi,

► vous postulez à certaines d’entre elles

► et vous attendez désespérément qu’un recruteur vous appelle.



Malheureusement, vous recevez très peu de proposition d’entretien d’embauche et lorsqu’un recruteur s’intéresse à vous, vous ne parvenez pas à le convaincre que vous êtes la meilleure candidate.

Résultat : AUCUN.



Ce qui vous fait perdre de plus en plus le moral. Que faire dans ce genre de situation ?

Vous avez 2 options :



► continuer à utiliser la même stratégie de recherche d’emploi et obtenir toujours le même résultat décevant.

► ou faire appel à des professionnels pour vous aider à naviguer les eaux troubles du marché du travail et vous permettre de décrocher plus rapidement l’emploi que vous visez.



Au sein de mon cabinet Elysée Paris RH (elyseeparis.fr), nous sommes des professionnelles des CV et des entretiens de recrutement. Avant de créer notre cabinet, nous avons travaillé en tant que recruteurs au sein de Direction des Ressources Humaines de grandes entreprises. Nous passions nos journées à créer des annonces, à faire passer des entretiens de recrutement, à participer à des forums d’emploi et à organiser des journées de recrutement dans les écoles et universités.



Autant vous dire que nous savons :

✔ ce qui fait ( ou pas ) un bon CV ou une bonne lettre de motivation

✔ ce qui intéresse ( ou pas ) un recruteur

✔ ce que vous devez dire lors d’un entretien

✔ et surtout : ce que vous devez faire pour convaincre un employeur que vous êtes LA meilleure candidate.



Nos conseils ont permis à plusieurs de nos clientes de décrocher un emploi 2 à 3 fois plus rapidement que la moyenne. En suivant nos ateliers, elles ont appris à :



✔ se présenter avec assurance et professionnalisme lors des entretiens

✔ répondre aux questions difficiles / subtiles / tordues des recruteurs

✔ développer et utiliser correctement et efficacement leurs réseaux

✔ transformer leurs défauts en qualités recherchées par les recruteurs

✔ déchiffrer le marché du travail et trouver les offres d’emplois cachées

✔ créer leur marque personnelle

✔ et des tas, TAS d’autres choses...



Si vous êtes à la recherche d’une équipe de confiance et d’expérience pour vous aider à améliorer votre vie professionnelle et décrocher ENFIN cet emploi que vous désirez tant, nous serions ravies de vous accompagner dans cette aventure difficile mais pas impossible !



N'hésitez pas à nous contacter et à nous raconter en détail votre situation.

Réponse et écoute garanties.



A très vite

Elysée.



