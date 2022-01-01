Menu

Emanuele MUSA

Paris

En résumé

I have graduated in International Management at ESCP-Europe, a top Business school in Europe. Before obtaining my master, I had the opportunity to spend an exchange period in Brazil attending 2 MBA semesters for international students. I firmly believe that high motivation, dynamism and commitment to excellence are the key factors of successful people. Prior to my business studies, adaptability, determination and hard work were crucial in obtaining my Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering from the Polytechnic of Turin. I have developed strong analytical background and attitude for proactive problem solving, while becoming proficient in database management, MS Office and IT. By joining the 3 year Master’s program at ESCP, I decided to switch to a more business-oriented career in order to match my fast growing interest for strategy and project management. I am sure all skills I acquired throughout my studies and past professional experiences will be a valuable asset to your firm.

Mes compétences :
Collaborative
Créative
dynamic
Entrepreneur
Ethic
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Proactive
Strategy
sustainable development
Team work

Entreprises

  • Advention Business Partners - Strategy Consultant

    Paris 2010 - maintenant • Analysed strategic issues and seized business opportunities for clients in the child-care and fashion industries
    • Investigated critical trends to assess potential business opportunities in the food-service and toys industries
    • Led the country evaluation for a supply chain improvement project in the pharmaceutical industry
    • Acquired specific knowledge on industry dynamics through interviews to key market actors

    Key Skills: problem solving, team work, flexibility, data-analysis, presentation skills, performance under strict deadlines

  • IBM Global Business Services - Management and Reorganization Consultant

    2009 - 2009 • Supported business reorganization and implementation of the 4PL system for a client in the transportation industry
    • Investigated and analysed client’s critical competencies to define project enablers and initiatives
    • Improved the IBM - CTO database structure to facilitate the evaluation of IBM consulting projects reports for France

    Key Skills: creative thinking, innovation, working under pressure, process analysis and improvements

  • Bombardier Transportation - Strategy Development Analyst

    Crespin 2008 - 2009 • Supported the preparation of the 2008-2013 strategic plan budget-implementation for the Services division – €5bln
    • Responsible for all the steps (data-collection, consolidation & report creation) for the Business Pipeline’s analysis
    • Improved MCR’s data accuracy from 30 to 95% through creation and implementation of a specific VBA software
    • Created and implemented the ‘Trains Maintenance Costs’ mathematic model to improve the fleet database

    Key Skills: project coordination, effective communication, people management, attention to details, leadership, negotiation

  • AE Global Investment Solution ltd - Financial Analyst and Business Support

    2007 - 2008 • Supported the management with the financial analysis of 4 mezzanine ABS portfolios – Scope of £1bln
    • Created monitoring environment to flag and classify data inconsistencies – improved data quality and accuracy
    • Responsible for the creation and development of a VBA database to improve overall portfolios’ management
    • Supported the risk assessment of new ABS-investments through quantitative and qualitative financial analysis

    Key Skills: financial skills, risk management, data research and analysis, database management, advanced excel

Formations

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 2006 - 2010 International Management

    3 year Master’s in International Business and Management: 3 countries and languages (London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro)

    Core Subjects: Sales, Finance, Strategy, Accounting, Marketing, European Law, Economics

  • Politecnico Di TORINO (Torino)

    Torino 2001 - 2006 Electronic Engineering

    Electronic Engineering - Core Subjects: Digital and Analogical Electronic, IT programming, Telecommunication, Robotic principles

  • Liceo Linguistico Europeo Calasanzio (Sanluri)

    Sanluri 1996 - 2001 Languages

    Languages

