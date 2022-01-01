Emanuele MUSA

I have graduated in International Management at ESCP-Europe, a top Business school in Europe. Before obtaining my master, I had the opportunity to spend an exchange period in Brazil attending 2 MBA semesters for international students. I firmly believe that high motivation, dynamism and commitment to excellence are the key factors of successful people. Prior to my business studies, adaptability, determination and hard work were crucial in obtaining my Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering from the Polytechnic of Turin. I have developed strong analytical background and attitude for proactive problem solving, while becoming proficient in database management, MS Office and IT. By joining the 3 year Master’s program at ESCP, I decided to switch to a more business-oriented career in order to match my fast growing interest for strategy and project management. I am sure all skills I acquired throughout my studies and past professional experiences will be a valuable asset to your firm.



Mes compétences :

Collaborative

Créative

dynamic

Entrepreneur

Ethic

Management

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

Proactive

Strategy

sustainable development

Team work