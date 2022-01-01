Retail
Emeline ADAM
Emeline ADAM
BLANC MESNIL
Mes compétences :
Assistante technique sédentaire
Entreprises
Chappee
- Responsable conseiller technique
2011 - maintenant
Ets Adam
- Installateur thermique
2004 - 2011
Formations
CFA Du Batiment Et Des Traveaux Publics
Amiens
2008 - 2011
CAP Installateur Thermique
CAP Installateur Thermique
CAP Installeur Sanitaire
CAP PRo Elec Soudure
ICSV CNAM
Amiens
2007 - 2008
Maitrise Responsable Commerciale Mention Gestion de l'entreprise
Réseau
Alexandre BRANLY
Bruno MANUELLI
Cyril TOMEZYK
Excelty's RECRUTEMENT
Fx DEFEBVRE
Herve HEUSSI
Olivier COUDEVYLLE
Patrick PABION
Raphael ALAIN
Serge JEGO