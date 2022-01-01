Emilie CHHIM

Bavans2014 - 2016Main missions :
• Develop in the plant best practices or Group standards
- From 22% to 49% of process implemented (vs. Group internal Audit)
- Development of a model line with key processes driving to:
* Work content reduction of 15%
* Quality from 2000 ppm to 400 ppm per month
• Help driving plant's KPI
- Hoshin workshop : Work content and line balance improvment eg : leading to MOD reduction from 3x7 operators to 2x8 operators
- Management Control : Help set up KPI tree for the plant and TOP 5 dashboard
- SMED vs inventory reduction : from 20 to 50% improvement
• Leader in implementation of 2 new assembly line
- Coordinator between the plant and the program team to meet customer and internal milestones
- Debugging of line kick off
- Creation of line balance
- Design of poka yoke
- Participate to build PFMEA and reduce RPN
- Follow up of engineering changes
• Project coordinator for small train implementation
- Training of operators
- Flow rack definition
- Kanban loop calculation
• Participate in the internal and external audit preparation
- from 28% up to 40% for an internal audit
- succesfull logistic department preparation for start of production and VDA audit
• Participate in layout optimization of an assembly hall
- Definition of stock for finished goods and WIP
- Definition of layout to accommodate the whole supply chain : TPA, Shopstock/safety stock, WIP, line material flow and incoming material
- Identification of SMED activity needed to reduce inventory
- Participation in SMED activity
• Temporary supervisor of logistic team (12 operators)
- establishment of 5S routines
- training
- drive continuous improvement
Groupe Atlantic
- Logistic Project Leader (internship)
La Roche-sur-Yon2012 - 2012• Small train implementation
- Hardware definition from the assembly line, train and supermarket
- Loop definition and operators training
• Set up of empty container loops with supplier
• VSM leading to reduction of inventory from 1 day to 2 hours in an upstream process
• Kick off leader or new module of ERP implementation
Messier Bugatti Dowty
- Coordinator in Continuous Improvement Department (Internship)
2011 - 2011• Set up of Dashboard and KPI for a lead time reduction project
• Programming with VBA a tool to retrieve the KPI data easily
• Creation of project presentation for the steering comittee of the group (under manager supervision)
• Data collection for a future Lean project
Technicentre SNCF - Venarey-Lès-Laumes
- Process engineer (internship)
2009 - 2009• Creation of control plan, Work instruction and Final inspection
• Maintenance of railway parts
• Design of small fixture to improve the maintenance of the railway part