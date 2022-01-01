Menu

Emilie CHHIM

Bavans

Mes compétences :
Value Stream Mapping et l'optimisation des fl
Visual basic
CAO
C++
Lean Manufacturing
Supply chain
Amélioration continue
Génie industriel

  • FAURECIA Emissions Control Technologies - FES Specialist - Lean Manufacturing Manager

    Bavans 2014 - 2016 Main missions :
    • Develop in the plant best practices or Group standards
    - From 22% to 49% of process implemented (vs. Group internal Audit)
    - Development of a model line with key processes driving to:
    * Work content reduction of 15%
    * Quality from 2000 ppm to 400 ppm per month

    • Help driving plant's KPI
    - Hoshin workshop : Work content and line balance improvment eg : leading to MOD reduction from 3x7 operators to 2x8 operators
    - Management Control : Help set up KPI tree for the plant and TOP 5 dashboard
    - SMED vs inventory reduction : from 20 to 50% improvement

    • Leader in implementation of 2 new assembly line
    - Coordinator between the plant and the program team to meet customer and internal milestones
    - Debugging of line kick off
    - Creation of line balance
    - Design of poka yoke
    - Participate to build PFMEA and reduce RPN
    - Follow up of engineering changes

  • FAURECIA - FECT Augsburg - FES coordinator (Lean manufacturing)

    2012 - 2014 Main missions :

    • Project coordinator for small train implementation
    - Training of operators
    - Flow rack definition
    - Kanban loop calculation

    • Participate in the internal and external audit preparation
    - from 28% up to 40% for an internal audit
    - succesfull logistic department preparation for start of production and VDA audit

    • Participate in layout optimization of an assembly hall
    - Definition of stock for finished goods and WIP
    - Definition of layout to accommodate the whole supply chain : TPA, Shopstock/safety stock, WIP, line material flow and incoming material
    - Identification of SMED activity needed to reduce inventory
    - Participation in SMED activity


    • Temporary supervisor of logistic team (12 operators)
    - establishment of 5S routines
    - training
    - drive continuous improvement

  • Groupe Atlantic - Logistic Project Leader (internship)

    La Roche-sur-Yon 2012 - 2012 • Small train implementation
    - Hardware definition from the assembly line, train and supermarket
    - Loop definition and operators training
    • Set up of empty container loops with supplier
    • VSM leading to reduction of inventory from 1 day to 2 hours in an upstream process
    • Kick off leader or new module of ERP implementation

  • Messier Bugatti Dowty - Coordinator in Continuous Improvement Department (Internship)

    2011 - 2011 • Set up of Dashboard and KPI for a lead time reduction project
    • Programming with VBA a tool to retrieve the KPI data easily
    • Creation of project presentation for the steering comittee of the group (under manager supervision)
    • Data collection for a future Lean project

  • Technicentre SNCF - Venarey-Lès-Laumes - Process engineer (internship)

    2009 - 2009 • Creation of control plan, Work instruction and Final inspection
    • Maintenance of railway parts
    • Design of small fixture to improve the maintenance of the railway part

