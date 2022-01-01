Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Emilie GIRIER
Ajouter
Emilie GIRIER
Asnières sur Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lesieur
- Chef de secteur région centre
Asnières sur Seine
maintenant
Rians
maintenant
LESIEUR
- Assistante chef de produit RHF
Asnières sur Seine
2008 - 2009
GALEC
- Assistante category manager
Ivry-sur-Seine
2008 - 2008
Unilever Barcelone
- Assistante chef de produit
2005 - maintenant
Stage dans le Département Marketing marque KNORR
Formations
Groupe INSEEC
Paris
2008 - 2009
Ecole De Commerce Européenne
Lyon
2004 - 2008
Réseau
Dominique SPARFEL
Emmanuelle LAFARGUE
Hina RAKOTOMALALA
Laurent PERES
Leslie KIRCHHOFER
Maëlle LAJUGIE / TOUTEE
Ophélie OUAZZANY
Raphaël LAYMAND
Stéphanie BAUDIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z