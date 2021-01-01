Retail
Emilie MANERO
Emilie MANERO
SAINT MANDE
En résumé
Pas de description
SMURFIT KAPPA
- Commerciale
SAINT MANDE
2007 - maintenant
HENRI MAIRE
- Commerciale
ARBOIS
2004 - 2007
Acifop Libourne, Formation C.A.V.E.S
Libourne
2003 - 2004
Commercialisation Appliquée Vins Et Spiritueux
Lycée Assomption
Bordeaux
2001 - 2003
BTS Action Commerciale
Lycée Max Linder
Libourne
2001 - 2001
Baccalauréat ES (Economique et Sociale)
Audrey DELOMME
Caroline HAGUENIN
Céline SOUPRE
Charlotte GUERIN
Damien MOUNET
Isabelle CASSAGNE
Maud WALLET
Patrice COLLIN
Romain RIVIERE