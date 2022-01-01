Emmanuel DESSE

-
SIGFOX
- Service Manager
LABEGE
2017 - 2022
Service Manager for Europe:
Drive the relationship with a portfolio of Sigfox Operators ensuring customer satisfaction
Make sure contract obligations are fulfilled
Propose internal and external governance associated with each contract
Manage internal actions with all departments (legal, finance, IT, technical, processes, sourcing, sales, marketing, …) to ensure delivery and in-life of the contracts
Develop and Drive Contract/Service improvement plan in coordination with Sigfox and Sigfox Operators stakeholders
-
DB Schenker
- Senior Manager
2012 - 2017
- Senior Manager, Subject Matter Expert - Technical Services, Corporate Contract Logistics/SCM:
• Redefine “Technical Services” Product description for Electronics field
• Build the “Technical Services” strategy (Presentations, Video, M&A, Sales tools)
• Coordinate and manage projects during tender on corporate and regional level
• Analyze customer demands and complex logistic tender
• Liaise and negotiate with customers and suppliers - contract negotiations
• Form the link between sales and solution design
• Support growth vector development through product development and sales activities
• Realization of projects focusing on warehousing and supply chain solutions
• Define and perform as trainer Technical Services training within the group
-
Blackberry France
- Regional Service Manager
2010 - 2012
Jan 2010 – Jan 2012 Research In Motion Limited, Paris, France
- Regional Service Manager for France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland:
• Managed positive relationships with customers
• Planned, controlled, coordinated and monitored Reverse Logistics functions,
• Built value added services
• Monitored and maintained customer specific business performance information
• Managed account relationship by facilitating and conducting regular tactical and strategic review
• Developed and enhanced customer needs for best in class solutions
• Compiled regional strategic intelligence reports (Legislative compliance, competitor programs)
• Developed strategic alliance partnerships
• Developed revenue generation and maintained gross margin
-
Self Employed
- Consultant in Operations
2009 - 2010
Gaining a competitive advantage through excellence in Operations
-
TomTom
- Sales Operations Manager and Reverse Logistics Manager
Chenôve
2007 - 2008
Feb 2007 – Oct 2008 TomTom International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Reverse Logistics Manager (11 months) for GPS products for Europe Market and Support for other Regions,
- Sales Operation Manager (9 months) for GPS products for Europe Market:
• Managed a team of 8 direct reports to drive 500FTE activities
• Audited, reorganised and implemented from low to high volume returns in Europe
• Supported and provided guideline to USA, Australia and Asia to set-up local Reverse Logistics
• Built TomTom Services’ concepts and developed after-sales services processes
• Negotiated contract : Reverse and Forward Logistics
• Managed repair and refurbishment activity for 4 repairs and 1 forward logistics partner
• Redefined IT systems
• Solved claims and complaints from customer care department
• Provided feedback for development and manufacturing for quality improvements
• Implemented WEEE fulfilment in Europe
• Developed Profit centre and optimised cost centre (multi-million P&L)
-
Siemens
- Head of Customer Care Regional Headquarter for Western Europe
Saint-Denis
2005 - 2007
Sep 2005 to Jan 2007 Siemens Home & Office Communication Devices (SHC), Paris, France
- Head of the Customer Care Regional Headquarter for France, The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg:
• Member of SHC France Executive Committee
• Managed a team of 7 direct reports to drive 300FTE activities
• Defined and set-up customer care strategy, goals and objectives
• Maintained and developed relationship with key customers (Operators and Retailers)
• Prepared the response to quotations
• Developed business with local SHC sales and marketing
• Negotiated new contracts with partners and customers
• Ensured and Enhanced Service Agreements fulfilment (bonus/penalty and KPI)
• Managed call centres/hotlines, claim and complaints in the Region
• Controlled and Monitored : logistics, repairs, material management, technical, reporting
• Built SHC Services’ concepts and budgets (multi-million P&L)
• Structured the Department to fulfil ISO 9002, EFQM and WEEE requirements
-
Siemens
- After-Sales Service Manager
Saint-Denis
2000 - 2005
Jan 2000 to Aug 2005 Siemens Information & Communication Mobile, Paris, France
- After-Sales Service Manager for DECT and Mobile products in France:
• Structured and co-ordinated After Sales Service activities for DECT and GSM products,
• Defined, documented and created standard and specific procedures,
• Negotiated contracts with Customers most notably the operators and retailers,
• Developed industrial repairs,
• Managed the start up of a new sub-contractor (RFQ, contract, KPI),
• Re-oriented internal organisation,
• Controlled Budget and increased margin.
-
Philips
- Repair Plant transfer Manager
Suresnes
1998 - 2000
Oct 1998 to Jan 2000 Philips Consumer Communications, Le Mans, France
- Repatriation of the Mexican After-Sales Service repair workshop to Europe for Cellular and Cordless products,
- Establishment and start up of the EMEA centralised repair workshop in Hungary:
• Managed a team of 9 expatriate technicians to drive 400FTE activities
• Repatriated EMEA repair activity located in a Mexican repair plant
• Negotiated the shut down of the plant and equipment recovery
• Located transitional repair activity in France in only 2 months
• Established the Repair Centre in Hungary
• Defined and implemented processes to manage the Hungarian repair centre from France
-
Philips
- Maintenance On Line Manager
Suresnes
1995 - 1998
Nov 1995 to Sep 1998 Philips Consumer Communications, Le Mans, France
- Maintenance of on-line of Digital and Analog Cellular phones developed in Le Mans and produced in several production sites all over the world:
• Created the department of Maintenance Of Line (MOL) within the development (7 people)
• Built research and development (R&D) representation for all other entities
• Oversaw worldwide production plants in Mexico, USA, Singapore and France
• Defined all processes and procedures between global departments
• Optimised production processes and reduced product costs
-
Philips
- Member of the Cellular Development team
Suresnes
1994 - 1995
Oct 1994 to Oct 1995 Philips Consumer Communications, Le Mans, France
Member of the Cellular Research & Development team
-
French Army
- Electronics Teacher
1994 - 1995
1993 - 1994 Centre d’Instruction Naval (Military Service) - Saint-Mandrier (France).
-
Aerospatiale
- Software structure control supervisor
1993 - 1993
1993 (6 months) AEROSPATIALE (Engineer training) – Saint-Médard en Jaille (France).
- Engineer training : Software structure control of a Carbon – Carbon Weaving Machine