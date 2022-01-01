Nicolas LADOUCETTE

-
ACTUALISE Search & Selection / Ladoucette Consulting Ltd
- Managing Partner
2009 - maintenant
I decided to launch a new brand in the Recruitment industry, completely dedicated to Actuary and to some peripheral fields to Actuary linked to the implementation of Solvency II - Risk Management, Risk Consulting in Insurance, easily identifiable in the world of Actuary.
-
IESF - Ashley Harvey Associates
- Senior Consultant - Practice EMEA Consulting & Others
2008 - 2009
Recruitment of executives, senior executives and board directors in the sectors of Consulting and other sectors.
Commercial coordination with IESF network offices (www.iesf.com), mainly with Europe, Middle-East & Afica (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific offices.
Development of international client portfolio, cross border business: Key account manager for French international companies & groups.
Head of Practice "Consulting Industry" in the region EMEA
-
RH PARTNERS
- Senior Consultant - RH PARTNERS LONDON
Royan
2007 - 2008
Executive Search office focused on international recruitment from UK base mainly for Europe & Asia.
- Pharma, Life Science & Biotech sectors.
- Industrial, Engineering, Logistic sectors.
Set up the London office: defined P&L, budget, recruitment of consultants & researchers, selected & implemented CRM database, built marketing tools, management tools, developed executive search methodology, built prospecting actions in Pharma., Life Sciences, Engineering, Manufacturing Industries.
-
ADECCO
- Regional Director - Northern China - Executive Search Division (TEMPLAR Search & Selection Beijing)
Villeurbanne
2005 - 2007
- Set up the JV Beijing office: administrative process, recruitment, training, management of the consultants & researchers, and other staff.
- Developed the services: 95% Executive Search (middle, senior & top management level), 5% Outsourcing & Assessment, and specific solution for Beijing 2008.
- Developed client portfolio (500 fortune companies): 52 clients from FMCG & Manufacturing Industries, IT & Telecom, and Pharmaceutical & Biotech Industries.
- Implemented AdeccoWeb intranet/extranet and developed Adecco worldwide cooperation (international mobility program: Europe, America, Asia-Pacific),
- Created partnership: top universities, alumni, professional associations, Chinese government & overseas organizations, chambers of commerce.
-
ARMOR
- General Manager - ARMOR CHINA
Nantes
2003 - 2005
Chinese WFOE company & factory of ARMOR GROUP (no 3 worldwide company in thermal transfer consumables)
- Set up the WFOE structure: administrative, production and quality process for export & local sales.
- Improved quality by 50%, productivity by 25%, reduced production cost by 15%.
- Researched and selected local suppliers (general sourcing for ARMOR GROUP).
- Defined sales & marketing strategy for Chinese market: business plan 2004-2005.
- Business development (Sales Revenue): 580 K US$ (Y04) to 2 M US$ (Jan-Jul 05).
- Built distribution agreements and customer services program (consignment stock, technical support, quality services): 33 clients (75% OEM – 25% Distributors).
- Organized marketing operations: advertising, exhibitions, special events.
- Managed budget, P&L: -93 K US$ (Result Y04) to +143 K US$ (Result Jan-Apr 05).
- Recruited and supervised 22 employees (10 in office part and 12 in factory part).
- Organized import of second hand machines, raw material from France, and set up import/export agreement with local customs for export/ local sales.
- Implemented SAP BO and reporting tools: Production, Quality, Sales, and Finance.
-
ASIA ELAN CORP.
- Senior Consultant & Business Development Director - Greater China (Taipei - Beijing - Shanghai)
2000 - 2003
Leading representative office for European companies in Greater China (China, Taiwan, Hong Kong)
- Partner research & selection, negotiation, agreement: agents, importers, distributors, licensee companies.
- Monitoring distribution channels: orders, respect of T&C, payments, delivery, market research, annual business plans & reporting, supervision of new sales points opening, pricing policy, merchandising & architecture concept, retail operations, communication budget and media plan.
- Coordination, control for production in Taiwan, China (quality, design, materials).
Main references :
SADEV (Renoma), NEWMAN (Newman, Miniman), COLLAERT/L’AIGLON (Lacoste, G. Laroche, Ch. Jourdan, Renoma), AULBRACH (Daniel Hechter), BOGART GROUP (Balenciaga, Ted Lapidus), VEV GROUP (Thierry Mugler), DDP, Lab. R. SCHWARTZ, LHOIST GROUP, LAB BELCO GROUP.
-
CSC
- Project Manager / Marketing Manager
MONTAUBAN
1996 - 2000
CSC CORP., worldwide leading company in management consulting, integration system and outsourcing
Marketing Manager (team of 8 telemarketers – call centre):
- Built and managed the marketing direct platform.
- Recruitment and training of 7 telemarketers and 1 database administrator.
- Built partnership: SAS Institute, SUN Microsystems, ADDE, Business Object.
- Written proposals: Philip Morris, Servair, INA, Système U, Christian Dior.
Project Manager (team of 5 to 12 consultants):
- Expertise: Strategy, CRM, e-Business, ERP (SAP)
- Industry Knowledge: Retailing, Consumer Industries, Service Industries
- Methodology: Business Reengineering,Project Management, Change Management.
Main references :
VIVENDI GROUP, CSC EUROPE, MONOPRIX-PRISUNIC, SERVAIR - AIR FRANCE, CEGETEL - SFR, CREDIT MARITIME.
-
ORGA CONSULTANTS
- Junior Consultant
1996 - 1996
Worked on projects of integration system : Credit Maritime
Developed sales for the sector Consumer Goods to introduce services for Trade Marketing approach.
-
NESTLE
- Trade Marketing Manager - Division Petfood, Petcare - Division Cereals for Breakfast
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
1993 - 1995
Ex-GLORIA Unit.
- Analysed retail market strategy and built the business plans 94 & 95.
- Defined and implemented the Client Marketing Decisional Information System.
- Trained the Sales teams with the Trade Marketing approach (tools & reporting).
- Built business partner agreements with key retailers: Products, Communication, Merchandising, “Trade Marketing” events (budget managed: 460 K€).
- Developed and managed exclusive retailer trademark product lines (petfood).
- Conducted marketing studies (management of 2 internships).