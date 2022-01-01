Nicolas LADOUCETTE

Specialise en recrutement de cadres et cadres dirigeants par approche directe (chasse de tetes) principalement dans le secteur de l'Actuariat (en compagnie d'Assurance et cabinet de Conseil) sur l'Europe



Pres de 19 ans d'experience professionnelle, 7 ans en Grande Chine (Chine, Taiwan, Hong Kong), 12 ans en Europe (France, Royaume-Uni, Allemagne, Danemark), avec plus de 7 ans d'experience dans le Conseil, base depuis 2007 a Londres, j'ai cree ma propre societe de recrutement par approche directe specialisee principalement sur le secteur de l'Actuariat



Recrutement en Actuariat:

- Conseil en Actuariat (Assurance Vie, Non Vie, Re-assurance, Engagements Sociaux),

- Actuariat en compagnie d'Assurance (Vie, Non Vie, Re-assurance), Courtage en Assurance.



Nos clients couvrent les pays suivants de l'Europe: France, Royaume-Uni, Italie, Espagne, Belgique, Luxembourg, Pays-Bas, Allemagne, Suisse, Suede, Europe Centrale (Pologne, Republique Tcheque, ...), Russie.



Nous sommes en lien avec les actuaires et les associations professionnelles de l'Actuariat sur l'ensemble des continents: Europe, Amerique, Asie et Afrique & Moyen-Orient





Egalement recrutement en:

- Risk Consulting, Risk Management,

- Conseil en Management - Services Financiers (Assurances, Banques & Institutions Financieres),



Pour plus d'information, veuillez visiter le site web:Array



Mon profil est egalement visible sur Linkedin.com:http://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolasladoucette



Animateur du club "UniAgros sur Londres" rassemblant l'ensemble des ingenieurs des ecoles de l'UniAgro qui vivent sur Londres (environ 90-100 membres):

http://agroslondres.over-blog.com/



Mes compétences :

Gestion du risque

Actuariat

Ressources humaines