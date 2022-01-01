Menu

Nicolas LADOUCETTE

LONDON

En résumé

Specialise en recrutement de cadres et cadres dirigeants par approche directe (chasse de tetes) principalement dans le secteur de l'Actuariat (en compagnie d'Assurance et cabinet de Conseil) sur l'Europe

Pres de 19 ans d'experience professionnelle, 7 ans en Grande Chine (Chine, Taiwan, Hong Kong), 12 ans en Europe (France, Royaume-Uni, Allemagne, Danemark), avec plus de 7 ans d'experience dans le Conseil, base depuis 2007 a Londres, j'ai cree ma propre societe de recrutement par approche directe specialisee principalement sur le secteur de l'Actuariat

Recrutement en Actuariat:
- Conseil en Actuariat (Assurance Vie, Non Vie, Re-assurance, Engagements Sociaux),
- Actuariat en compagnie d'Assurance (Vie, Non Vie, Re-assurance), Courtage en Assurance.

Nos clients couvrent les pays suivants de l'Europe: France, Royaume-Uni, Italie, Espagne, Belgique, Luxembourg, Pays-Bas, Allemagne, Suisse, Suede, Europe Centrale (Pologne, Republique Tcheque, ...), Russie.

Nous sommes en lien avec les actuaires et les associations professionnelles de l'Actuariat sur l'ensemble des continents: Europe, Amerique, Asie et Afrique & Moyen-Orient


Egalement recrutement en:
- Risk Consulting, Risk Management,
- Conseil en Management - Services Financiers (Assurances, Banques & Institutions Financieres),

Pour plus d'information, veuillez visiter le site web:

Mon profil est egalement visible sur Linkedin.com:

Animateur du club "UniAgros sur Londres" rassemblant l'ensemble des ingenieurs des ecoles de l'UniAgro qui vivent sur Londres (environ 90-100 membres):
http://agroslondres.over-blog.com/

Mes compétences :
Gestion du risque
Actuariat
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • ACTUALISE Search & Selection / Ladoucette Consulting Ltd - Managing Partner

    2009 - maintenant I decided to launch a new brand in the Recruitment industry, completely dedicated to Actuary and to some peripheral fields to Actuary linked to the implementation of Solvency II - Risk Management, Risk Consulting in Insurance, easily identifiable in the world of Actuary.

  • IESF - Ashley Harvey Associates - Senior Consultant - Practice EMEA Consulting & Others

    2008 - 2009 Recruitment of executives, senior executives and board directors in the sectors of Consulting and other sectors.
    Commercial coordination with IESF network offices (www.iesf.com), mainly with Europe, Middle-East & Afica (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific offices.
    Development of international client portfolio, cross border business: Key account manager for French international companies & groups.
    Head of Practice "Consulting Industry" in the region EMEA

  • RH PARTNERS - Senior Consultant - RH PARTNERS LONDON

    Royan 2007 - 2008 Executive Search office focused on international recruitment from UK base mainly for Europe & Asia.
    - Pharma, Life Science & Biotech sectors.
    - Industrial, Engineering, Logistic sectors.

    Set up the London office: defined P&L, budget, recruitment of consultants & researchers, selected & implemented CRM database, built marketing tools, management tools, developed executive search methodology, built prospecting actions in Pharma., Life Sciences, Engineering, Manufacturing Industries.

  • ADECCO - Regional Director - Northern China - Executive Search Division (TEMPLAR Search & Selection Beijing)

    Villeurbanne 2005 - 2007 - Set up the JV Beijing office: administrative process, recruitment, training, management of the consultants & researchers, and other staff.
    - Developed the services: 95% Executive Search (middle, senior & top management level), 5% Outsourcing & Assessment, and specific solution for Beijing 2008.
    - Developed client portfolio (500 fortune companies): 52 clients from FMCG & Manufacturing Industries, IT & Telecom, and Pharmaceutical & Biotech Industries.
    - Implemented AdeccoWeb intranet/extranet and developed Adecco worldwide cooperation (international mobility program: Europe, America, Asia-Pacific),
    - Created partnership: top universities, alumni, professional associations, Chinese government & overseas organizations, chambers of commerce.

  • ARMOR - General Manager - ARMOR CHINA

    Nantes 2003 - 2005 Chinese WFOE company & factory of ARMOR GROUP (no 3 worldwide company in thermal transfer consumables)

    - Set up the WFOE structure: administrative, production and quality process for export & local sales.
    - Improved quality by 50%, productivity by 25%, reduced production cost by 15%.
    - Researched and selected local suppliers (general sourcing for ARMOR GROUP).
    - Defined sales & marketing strategy for Chinese market: business plan 2004-2005.
    - Business development (Sales Revenue): 580 K US$ (Y04) to 2 M US$ (Jan-Jul 05).
    - Built distribution agreements and customer services program (consignment stock, technical support, quality services): 33 clients (75% OEM – 25% Distributors).
    - Organized marketing operations: advertising, exhibitions, special events.
    - Managed budget, P&L: -93 K US$ (Result Y04) to +143 K US$ (Result Jan-Apr 05).
    - Recruited and supervised 22 employees (10 in office part and 12 in factory part).
    - Organized import of second hand machines, raw material from France, and set up import/export agreement with local customs for export/ local sales.
    - Implemented SAP BO and reporting tools: Production, Quality, Sales, and Finance.

  • ASIA ELAN CORP. - Senior Consultant & Business Development Director - Greater China (Taipei - Beijing - Shanghai)

    2000 - 2003 Leading representative office for European companies in Greater China (China, Taiwan, Hong Kong)

    - Partner research & selection, negotiation, agreement: agents, importers, distributors, licensee companies.
    - Monitoring distribution channels: orders, respect of T&C, payments, delivery, market research, annual business plans & reporting, supervision of new sales points opening, pricing policy, merchandising & architecture concept, retail operations, communication budget and media plan.
    - Coordination, control for production in Taiwan, China (quality, design, materials).

    Main references :
    SADEV (Renoma), NEWMAN (Newman, Miniman), COLLAERT/L’AIGLON (Lacoste, G. Laroche, Ch. Jourdan, Renoma), AULBRACH (Daniel Hechter), BOGART GROUP (Balenciaga, Ted Lapidus), VEV GROUP (Thierry Mugler), DDP, Lab. R. SCHWARTZ, LHOIST GROUP, LAB BELCO GROUP.

  • CSC - Project Manager / Marketing Manager

    MONTAUBAN 1996 - 2000 CSC CORP., worldwide leading company in management consulting, integration system and outsourcing

    Marketing Manager (team of 8 telemarketers – call centre):
    - Built and managed the marketing direct platform.
    - Recruitment and training of 7 telemarketers and 1 database administrator.
    - Built partnership: SAS Institute, SUN Microsystems, ADDE, Business Object.
    - Written proposals: Philip Morris, Servair, INA, Système U, Christian Dior.

    Project Manager (team of 5 to 12 consultants):
    - Expertise: Strategy, CRM, e-Business, ERP (SAP)
    - Industry Knowledge: Retailing, Consumer Industries, Service Industries
    - Methodology: Business Reengineering,Project Management, Change Management.

    Main references :
    VIVENDI GROUP, CSC EUROPE, MONOPRIX-PRISUNIC, SERVAIR - AIR FRANCE, CEGETEL - SFR, CREDIT MARITIME.

  • ORGA CONSULTANTS - Junior Consultant

    1996 - 1996 Worked on projects of integration system : Credit Maritime
    Developed sales for the sector Consumer Goods to introduce services for Trade Marketing approach.

  • NESTLE - Trade Marketing Manager - Division Petfood, Petcare - Division Cereals for Breakfast

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 1993 - 1995 Ex-GLORIA Unit.

    - Analysed retail market strategy and built the business plans 94 & 95.
    - Defined and implemented the Client Marketing Decisional Information System.
    - Trained the Sales teams with the Trade Marketing approach (tools & reporting).
    - Built business partner agreements with key retailers: Products, Communication, Merchandising, “Trade Marketing” events (budget managed: 460 K€).
    - Developed and managed exclusive retailer trademark product lines (petfood).
    - Conducted marketing studies (management of 2 internships).

Formations

  • Institut National Agronomique De Paris Grignon

    Paris 1991 - 1994 Master Degree, Life Sciences - Management & Marketing

    INAPG - Agro ParisTech: No 1 European life-science university among top 10 best French science university "Grandes Ecoles" - Majored in : Managerial Economics & Marketing

