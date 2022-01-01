Emmanuel MOREAU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
OBJECTIVE
Lead and promote the development of innovative products, from design to market access.
HARD and SOFT COMPETENCIES
- 9 years of expertise of IVD products development and registration
- Ability to manage research projects, with a focus on deliverables
- Strong team spirit, excellent cross-functions communication
- International oriented
ASSAY DEVELOPMENT EXPERTISE
- Feasibility : technical evaluation, raw materials selection, assay prototyping, performance evaluation
- Design and implementation: performance optimization, robustness assessment, design freeze
- Verification and Validation: CLSI-compliant protocols and execution, technical reports fit for CE marking, FDA and CFDA registration
- Support: Clinical affairs for execution and trouleshooting of clinical trials; Regulatory Affairs for meetings with regulatory bodies (FDA), Marketing for sales force documentation, Quality Management
EDUCATION
- PhD in Immunology, Université Paris 5 (France), 2004
- DEA in Biotechnology, Université Paris 7 (France), 2000
- Maîtrise in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Université Paris 7 (France), 1999
Mes compétences :
Diagnostic in vitro
Immunologie
Leadership
Manager
Antibody
HIV/AIDS
Immunization
Cell Culture
Protein array platform design
Companion diagnostics
Immunoassay design
Develop collaborators
Virology
Pharmacology
Microsoft Office
Microarrays
Immunology
Immunoassay
ELISA
Digital Publishing
DNA cloning
Affinity Chromatography
Adobe Indesign