Emmanuel MOREAU

OBJECTIVE

Lead and promote the development of innovative products, from design to market access.



HARD and SOFT COMPETENCIES

- 9 years of expertise of IVD products development and registration

- Ability to manage research projects, with a focus on deliverables

- Strong team spirit, excellent cross-functions communication

- International oriented



ASSAY DEVELOPMENT EXPERTISE

- Feasibility : technical evaluation, raw materials selection, assay prototyping, performance evaluation

- Design and implementation: performance optimization, robustness assessment, design freeze

- Verification and Validation: CLSI-compliant protocols and execution, technical reports fit for CE marking, FDA and CFDA registration

- Support: Clinical affairs for execution and trouleshooting of clinical trials; Regulatory Affairs for meetings with regulatory bodies (FDA), Marketing for sales force documentation, Quality Management



EDUCATION

- PhD in Immunology, Université Paris 5 (France), 2004

- DEA in Biotechnology, Université Paris 7 (France), 2000

- Maîtrise in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Université Paris 7 (France), 1999



Mes compétences :

Diagnostic in vitro

Immunologie

Leadership

Manager

Antibody

HIV/AIDS

Immunization

Cell Culture

Protein array platform design

Companion diagnostics

Immunoassay design

Develop collaborators

Virology

Pharmacology

Microsoft Office

Microarrays

Immunology

Immunoassay

ELISA

Digital Publishing

DNA cloning

Affinity Chromatography

Adobe Indesign