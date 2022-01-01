Emmanuel MOUCLIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montmorency dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Expertise dans le marché des Agents Intelligents / Services numériques
Expertise dans le marché logiciels CRM.
Experience Telecom Services: operations with the main ISPs and Telcos in France and Europe.
Expérience Financial Services: operations with the main banks and insurances in France and South Europe.
Practice :
- Business Development and Marketing in the eBusiness/CRM area
- Research and development for digital marketing innovative concepts
Mes compétences :
Prospection
Vente