Emmanuel MOUCLIER

MONTMORENCY

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Expertise dans le marché des Agents Intelligents / Services numériques

Expertise dans le marché logiciels CRM.

Experience Telecom Services: operations with the main ISPs and Telcos in France and Europe.

Expérience Financial Services: operations with the main banks and insurances in France and South Europe.

Practice :
- Business Development and Marketing in the eBusiness/CRM area
- Research and development for digital marketing innovative concepts

Mes compétences :
Prospection
Vente

Entreprises

  • Legal E Services - Founder CEO

    2015 - maintenant Nos services :
    - Développement et déploiement de plate-formes de règlement de litiges en ligne (IOnline DIspute Resolution)
    - Lab et R&D
    - Conseil/Formation

    Legal E Services participe aux travaux du programme OPEN LAW 2016 Economie Numérique du Droit. Elle y est responsable du projet Règlement des Litiges en Ligne. http://openlaw.fr/index.php?title=Economie_Numerique_Droit

    Legal E Services est responsable en France du déploiement de la plateforme de règlement des ligne des litiges de consommation YOUSTICE. www.youstice.com

    Legal E Services édite le site spécialisé dans le règlement en ligne de litiges de la consommation Conso Resolution. www.conso-resolution.com

  • Youstice - Manager France

    2015 - maintenant Youstice est la première plateforme multilingue et transfrontalière de résolution des litiges en ligne entre les commerçants et leurs clients, quel que soit leur pays de résidence.

    Cet outil permet d’apporter une réponse rapide et équitable aux consommateurs quand survient un problème lié à leurs achats en ligne et d’améliorer la relation client pour le commerçant ou l’e-commerçant qui peut répondre rapidement aux réclamations.

    Le client a toujours la possibilité de recourir en ligne via la plateforme Youstice à une entité de règlement extrajudiciaire du litige (médiateur).

  • XBrainSoft - Business development

    2011 - 2015 XBRAINSOFT - les Assistants Personnels Intelligents

    Notre mission : créer les services digitaux innovants aux utilisateurs.

    Notre métier : développer et opérer une plateforme ouverte
     qui permet de créer ces Assistants Personnels
     pour fournir services et assistance à l’utilisateur.

    Notre écosystème : les acteurs BtoC (services financiers, telcos, …) , acteurs de la mobilité, constructeurs automobiles , intégrateurs et SSII,
     Pour développer les Assistants Personnels dédiés,
     Déployables sur tous univers mobiles, tablettes ,PC, …

  • Artificial Solutions France - Manager France

    2005 - 2011 Artificial Solutions est le leader européen pour les assistants interactifs (170 collaborateurs, CA : 8,8 M€).

    Implantations : Stockholm, Hambourg, Barcelone-Madrid, Copenhague, Paris, Londres, Milan, Lubjana, Tokyo.

    Grandes références : eGouvernement VAD/Retail Banques Telcos Aérien/Tourisme principalement.

  • Virtuoz - Business development

    2003 - 2005 Mise en place de l'action commerciale.
    Contexte : start up agents conversationnels

  • KDS - Manager Commercial Europe Sud

    Le Plessis-Robinson 2001 - 2002 KDS (France) est éditeur de solutions de gestion de voyages en ligne.
    Ses clients sont les grands réseaux d'agences de voyages (Carlson, Amex, ....) et les grands clients corporate (British Petroleum, Alsthom, ....)au niveau mondial.

  • SIMH (Sistemas de Informação para o Mundo Hospitalar) - Directeur des opérations

    1995 - 2000 Développement ERP hospitalier

    Mise en place de systèmes d'information dans le secteur hospitalier (public, privé) au Portugal et pays lusophones.

