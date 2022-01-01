Emmanuel PERRIER

Sierra Wireless
- Principal Engineer- RF Coordinator
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX2015 - maintenant
Sierra Wireless
- RF Manager
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX2012 - 2015
Sagemcom
- RF Team Manager
Rueil-Malmaison2006 - 2012- BU Energy and Telecom / M2M department
- Products: HSPA Small Cell, 2G-3G M2M Modules, 8W terminal & Handset for Railways (GSMR, Ereine).
- E2E Management of internal RF Design (up to 7 senior engineers) and ODM/OEM design from system advanced studies to industrialization aspects.
- Passive&Active Ic makers Management for RF component design (Transceiver, PA, filters,..) for new public market or standard (LTE, Small Cell, ..) or for BtoB confidential market (Railways,..)
- RFP/RFI/RFQ answers for all kind of customers (Operators, Infrastructure Makers, modules integrators, ..)
Wavecom
- RF Advanced Group Leader
Issy les Moulineaux 2000 - 2005In charge of RF DVT and topics inside the UMTS program:
- RF boards DVT (Single mode, and dual mode)
- Associated Mixed-Signal boards to modelize and prototype RF-BB interface
- Co-Working with multiple teams on system specifications with DSP, HWL, L1 and BBIc Designers
- Co-Specification with RF component makers on their first integrated WCDMA solution
- Up to 4 RF Engineers
IT Link
- RF Engineer
Le Kremlin-Bicêtre1997 - 2000Satellite phone for ICO Global Communications.
HighEnd RF front end design including an ultra low noise receiver and a 4W transmitter, integrated on the back side of a dual patches antenna solution.
- Full discrete RF design (No "on shelves" dedicated or integrated component)
- Internal Antenna Pre-study (Printed vs Bi-quadrifilar Helix)
- Co-working with MBAe Compagny for antenna prototyping
Thomson Brandt Armements
- RF Engineer
1996 - 1997- Weapon systems & munitions
- Integrated Radar for whiz-bang, rocket.