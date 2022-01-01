Menu

Emmanuel PERRIER

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Issy-les-Moulineaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sierra Wireless - Principal Engineer- RF Coordinator

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2015 - maintenant

  • Sierra Wireless - RF Manager

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2012 - 2015

  • Sagemcom - RF Team Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2006 - 2012 - BU Energy and Telecom / M2M department
    - Products: HSPA Small Cell, 2G-3G M2M Modules, 8W terminal & Handset for Railways (GSMR, Ereine).

    - E2E Management of internal RF Design (up to 7 senior engineers) and ODM/OEM design from system advanced studies to industrialization aspects.
    - Passive&Active Ic makers Management for RF component design (Transceiver, PA, filters,..) for new public market or standard (LTE, Small Cell, ..) or for BtoB confidential market (Railways,..)
    - RFP/RFI/RFQ answers for all kind of customers (Operators, Infrastructure Makers, modules integrators, ..)

  • Wavecom - RF Advanced Group Leader

    Issy les Moulineaux 2000 - 2005 In charge of RF DVT and topics inside the UMTS program:
    - RF boards DVT (Single mode, and dual mode)
    - Associated Mixed-Signal boards to modelize and prototype RF-BB interface
    - Co-Working with multiple teams on system specifications with DSP, HWL, L1 and BBIc Designers
    - Co-Specification with RF component makers on their first integrated WCDMA solution
    - Up to 4 RF Engineers

  • IT Link - RF Engineer

    Le Kremlin-Bicêtre 1997 - 2000 Satellite phone for ICO Global Communications.

    HighEnd RF front end design including an ultra low noise receiver and a 4W transmitter, integrated on the back side of a dual patches antenna solution.
    - Full discrete RF design (No "on shelves" dedicated or integrated component)
    - Internal Antenna Pre-study (Printed vs Bi-quadrifilar Helix)
    - Co-working with MBAe Compagny for antenna prototyping

  • Thomson Brandt Armements - RF Engineer

    1996 - 1997 - Weapon systems & munitions
    - Integrated Radar for whiz-bang, rocket.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau