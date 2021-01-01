Retail
Laurent EGU
Laurent EGU
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sierra Wireless
- Senior Product Line Manager
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
2009 - maintenant
in charge of:
WP portfolio (3G/4G module with embedded Linux)
Custom 2G/3G solutions for smart meter
Sierra Wireless
- Project Manager
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
2007 - 2009
Analog ASIC specification
embedded SIM (inSIM) project manager
Renesas
- Field Application Engineer automotive
2005 - 2007
automotive BU
technical support on MCU for Delphi & Valeo
Texas Instruments
- Field Application Engineer
Villeneuve-Loubet
2002 - 2005
technical support on DSP for embedded systems and telecom customers
Texas Instruments
- Eurograduate Program
Villeneuve-Loubet
2000 - 2002
Milan 6 months: Field Application Engineer
Northampton 6 months: call center
Santa Barbara 6 months: SW developer
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Electronique Et Electrotechnique
Noisy Le Grand
1994 - 2000
Systèmes Embarqués
Lycée Jacques Monod
Clamart
1991 - 1994
bac C
Réseau
Anne VERFAILLIE
Arnaud GANGLOFF
Ben Rejeb LEILA
Christophe CHAMPIGNY
Atos SE (Bezons)
Gwenaelle BONNET
Jean-Charles HOUSSIER
Laurence MEDRAR
Philippe REGOURD
Sébastien WALGER
Sylvie HUAULT