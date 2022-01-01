Menu

Emmanuel PETIT

Carquefou

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Conseil, audit, intégration, formation et chefferie de projet pour des clients des secteurs privé & public.

− Chefferie de projet (moyens et grands comptes, français et anglais)
− Avant-Vente sur les technologies Microsoft et animation d’événements

− Intégration, conseil, audit et migration autour des annuaires Active Directory
− Migration des environnements de messagerie (Office 365, Exchange Server 2003 à 2016)
− Définition d’architectures Active Directory et Exchange complexes
− Mise en place d’infrastructures virtualisées sous VMware vSphere et Microsoft Hyper-V
− Forte compétence en scripting PowerShell et VBScript

Certifications :

MCSE Private Cloud
MCSA Windows Server 2012
MCSA Windows Server 2008
MCITP Enterprise Administrator on Windows Server 2008
VMware VCP5-DV

------

MCTS 70-246 : Monitoring and Operating a Private Cloud with System Center 2012
MCTS 70-247 : Configuring and Deploying a Private Cloud with System Center 2012
MCTS 70-417 : Upgrading Your Skills to MCSA Windows Server 2012
MCTS 70-647 : Windows Server 2008, Enterprise Administrator
MCTS 70-643 : Windows Server 2008 Applications Infrastructure, Configuring
MCTS 70-642 : Windows Server 2008 Network Infrastructure, Configuring
MCTS 70-640 : Windows Server 2008 Active Directory, Configuring
MCTS 70-680 : Windows 7, Configuring
MCTS 70-662 : Exchange Server 2010, Configuring

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Active Directory
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Windows Server 2003/2008/2008 R2
Microsoft Windows XP/7
Microsoft SCCM 2007
Microsoft SCCM 2012
Microsoft Deployment Toolkit
Microsoft PowerShell
Microsoft VbScript
Microsoft VB.NET/C#
VMware vSphere 4.0 et 4.1
Citrix XenApp 4.5
Systancia AppliDis Fusion 4
Microsoft Remote Desktop Services
Réseaux filaires Cisco N2
Réseaux Wifi ARUBA Networks
Firewalls NetASQ
Firewalls Juniper
VPN SSL Juniper Secure Access
Supervision IPSwitch What's Up Gold
Supervision Zabbix
Sauvegarde Atempo Time Navigator 4
Wyse : Windows Embedded Standard
Wyse Device Manager
Stockage HP P4000
Stockage IBM DS
Office 365
Réseaux filaires Avaya et Nortel N2/N3

Entreprises

  • U-GIE-IRIS - Chef de Projet

    Carquefou 2016 - 2017 Projet national de mise à niveau et remplacement de 10000 PCs Windows XP vers Windows 7 et Windows 10 dans 1200 magasins.
    - Mise en place de la structure de déploiement
    - Pilotage de l'équipe interne et MOE
    - Gestion de la relation avec les directions informatiques régionales de Système U
    - Refonte de tout l'outillage et création d'un kit de déploiement évolutif pour les techniciens. Le kit permet la distribution de nouvelles versions d'applications et de nouveaux scripts pour améliorer la qualité et les temps de déploiement (scripting PowerShell, MDT 2013 pour W7, P2V en VHD des postes de travail, ...)

  • Novencis - Consultant freelance - spécialiste des technologies Microsoft

    2015 - maintenant Conseil, audit, intégration, formation et chefferie de projet pour des clients des secteurs privé & public.

    − Chefferie de projet (moyens et grands comptes, français et anglais)
    − Avant-Vente sur les technologies Microsoft et animation d’événements

    − Intégration, conseil, audit et migration autour des annuaires Active Directory
    − Migration des environnements de messagerie (Office 365, Exchange Server 2003 à 2016)
    − Définition d’architectures Active Directory et Exchange complexes
    − Mise en place d’infrastructures virtualisées sous VMware vSphere et Microsoft Hyper-V
    − Forte compétence en scripting PowerShell et VBScript

  • Tibco - Ingénieur Systèmes & Réseaux

    Saint-Aignan-Grandlieu 2012 - 2015 Mars 2012 : Tibco rachète Capaciti.

    Conseil, audit, intégration, formation et chefferie de projet pour des clients des secteurs privé & public.

  • Capaciti - Ingénieur Systèmes

    2011 - 2012 spécialiste des technologies Microsoft (Active Directory, Exchange, SCCM et poste de travail Windows 7)

    Conseil, audit, intégration, formation et chefferie de projet pour des clients des secteurs privé & public.

  • Centre Hospitalier de CHOLET - Administrateur Systèmes & Réseaux

    2009 - 2011 En charge du projet de gestion des identités (décret confidentialité) :
    - Aide à la préparation de l’appel d’offre pour le méta-annuaire
    - Refonte de l’Active Directory
    - Réorganisation des services de fichiers autour des services DFS
    - Outils et procédures pour la création/migration d’utilisateurs

    − Participation à la mise en place et stabilisation du Wifi sur le campus
    − Maquettage pour la mise en place du 802.1X dans l’établissement
    − Remise à plat de la supervision sous What’s Up Gold v14
    − Gestion au quotidien de l’infrastructure et du parc client

  • Nicoll - Technicien d'Exploitation Système

    2008 - 2009 − Support utilisateur pour le groupe (National & International)
    − Administration Niveau 1
    − Participation à la mise en place de la gestion des incidents (FootPrints)
    − Supervision des équipements réseaux et logiciels
    − Développement d’outils et scripts pour des besoins spécifiques

Formations

Réseau