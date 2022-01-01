Emmanuel PETIT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Conseil, audit, intégration, formation et chefferie de projet pour des clients des secteurs privé & public.
− Chefferie de projet (moyens et grands comptes, français et anglais)
− Avant-Vente sur les technologies Microsoft et animation d’événements
− Intégration, conseil, audit et migration autour des annuaires Active Directory
− Migration des environnements de messagerie (Office 365, Exchange Server 2003 à 2016)
− Définition d’architectures Active Directory et Exchange complexes
− Mise en place d’infrastructures virtualisées sous VMware vSphere et Microsoft Hyper-V
− Forte compétence en scripting PowerShell et VBScript
Certifications :
MCSE Private Cloud
MCSA Windows Server 2012
MCSA Windows Server 2008
MCITP Enterprise Administrator on Windows Server 2008
VMware VCP5-DV
------
MCTS 70-246 : Monitoring and Operating a Private Cloud with System Center 2012
MCTS 70-247 : Configuring and Deploying a Private Cloud with System Center 2012
MCTS 70-417 : Upgrading Your Skills to MCSA Windows Server 2012
MCTS 70-647 : Windows Server 2008, Enterprise Administrator
MCTS 70-643 : Windows Server 2008 Applications Infrastructure, Configuring
MCTS 70-642 : Windows Server 2008 Network Infrastructure, Configuring
MCTS 70-640 : Windows Server 2008 Active Directory, Configuring
MCTS 70-680 : Windows 7, Configuring
MCTS 70-662 : Exchange Server 2010, Configuring
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Active Directory
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Windows Server 2003/2008/2008 R2
Microsoft Windows XP/7
Microsoft SCCM 2007
Microsoft SCCM 2012
Microsoft Deployment Toolkit
Microsoft PowerShell
Microsoft VbScript
Microsoft VB.NET/C#
VMware vSphere 4.0 et 4.1
Citrix XenApp 4.5
Systancia AppliDis Fusion 4
Microsoft Remote Desktop Services
Réseaux filaires Cisco N2
Réseaux Wifi ARUBA Networks
Firewalls NetASQ
Firewalls Juniper
VPN SSL Juniper Secure Access
Supervision IPSwitch What's Up Gold
Supervision Zabbix
Sauvegarde Atempo Time Navigator 4
Wyse : Windows Embedded Standard
Wyse Device Manager
Stockage HP P4000
Stockage IBM DS
Office 365
Réseaux filaires Avaya et Nortel N2/N3