Emmanuel PETIT

Conseil, audit, intégration, formation et chefferie de projet pour des clients des secteurs privé & public.



− Chefferie de projet (moyens et grands comptes, français et anglais)

− Avant-Vente sur les technologies Microsoft et animation d’événements



− Intégration, conseil, audit et migration autour des annuaires Active Directory

− Migration des environnements de messagerie (Office 365, Exchange Server 2003 à 2016)

− Définition d’architectures Active Directory et Exchange complexes

− Mise en place d’infrastructures virtualisées sous VMware vSphere et Microsoft Hyper-V

− Forte compétence en scripting PowerShell et VBScript



Certifications :



MCSE Private Cloud

MCSA Windows Server 2012

MCSA Windows Server 2008

MCITP Enterprise Administrator on Windows Server 2008

VMware VCP5-DV



MCTS 70-246 : Monitoring and Operating a Private Cloud with System Center 2012

MCTS 70-247 : Configuring and Deploying a Private Cloud with System Center 2012

MCTS 70-417 : Upgrading Your Skills to MCSA Windows Server 2012

MCTS 70-647 : Windows Server 2008, Enterprise Administrator

MCTS 70-643 : Windows Server 2008 Applications Infrastructure, Configuring

MCTS 70-642 : Windows Server 2008 Network Infrastructure, Configuring

MCTS 70-640 : Windows Server 2008 Active Directory, Configuring

MCTS 70-680 : Windows 7, Configuring

MCTS 70-662 : Exchange Server 2010, Configuring



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Active Directory

Microsoft Exchange 2003

Microsoft Exchange 2007

Microsoft Exchange 2010

Microsoft Windows Server 2003/2008/2008 R2

Microsoft Windows XP/7

Microsoft SCCM 2007

Microsoft SCCM 2012

Microsoft Deployment Toolkit

Microsoft PowerShell

Microsoft VbScript

Microsoft VB.NET/C#

VMware vSphere 4.0 et 4.1

Citrix XenApp 4.5

Systancia AppliDis Fusion 4

Microsoft Remote Desktop Services

Réseaux filaires Cisco N2

Réseaux Wifi ARUBA Networks

Firewalls NetASQ

Firewalls Juniper

VPN SSL Juniper Secure Access

Supervision IPSwitch What's Up Gold

Supervision Zabbix

Sauvegarde Atempo Time Navigator 4

Wyse : Windows Embedded Standard

Wyse Device Manager

Stockage HP P4000

Stockage IBM DS

Office 365

Réseaux filaires Avaya et Nortel N2/N3