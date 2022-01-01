Emmanuel PETITPREZ

Menu

En résumé

Experienced semiconductor engineer with 15 years professional experience in semiconductors industry, both in R&D and Operations environment

Strong technical expertise in the following areas :
- semiconductor manufacturing processes and integration, especially for advanced CMOS technology nodes (from 120nm down to 14nm)
- silicon devices reliability and associated failure mechanisms, with special focus on interconnections
- semiconductor physical characterisation through electron beam and ion beam microscopy techniques

Experienced user of wafer probing equipment, package-level test benches, as well as focused ion beam (FIB) and electron microscopes (SEM and TEM)

Bilingual French/Portuguese and fluent in English, with excellent communicative and interpersonal skills

Experienced user of MS Office, Data analysis softwares (Origin, Minitab,StatGraphics) as well as of Visual Basic programming language

Mes compétences :
Microélectronique
Visual Basic
Recherche
Semiconducteurs
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • STMicroelectronics - Ingénieur filière R&D

    2011 - maintenant Développement de la technologie "embedded DRAM" 32nm

  • STMicroelectronics - Ingénieur Fiabilité R&D

    2007 - 2011 Etude de la fiabilité des interconnexions en cuivre dans les technologies CMOS avancées et des mécanismes de défaillance associés (electromigration et stress voiding)
    Participation au développement et à la qualification des technologies CMOS 45 et 40nm
    Coordination de la qualification d'une technologie BiCMOS 0.13µm pour application millimétriques.

  • Freescale Semiconductor - Ingénieur Fiabilité

    Toulouse 2005 - 2007

  • SERMA Technologies - Ingénieur caractérisation

    Pessac 2001 - 2005

  • Institut de Physique de São Carlos - Université de São Paulo - Ingénieur de recherche (Doctorant)

    1996 - 2000

  • Institut de Physique de São Carlos - Université de São Paulo - Ingénieur de recherche (service national)

    1995 - 1996

Formations

  • Universidade De São Paulo Física (São Carlos Sp)

    São Carlos Sp 1996 - 2000 Instituto de Física de São Carlos - IFSC/USP

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 1989 - 1994

