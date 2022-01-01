Emmanuel PETITPREZ

Experienced semiconductor engineer with 15 years professional experience in semiconductors industry, both in R&D and Operations environment



Strong technical expertise in the following areas :

- semiconductor manufacturing processes and integration, especially for advanced CMOS technology nodes (from 120nm down to 14nm)

- silicon devices reliability and associated failure mechanisms, with special focus on interconnections

- semiconductor physical characterisation through electron beam and ion beam microscopy techniques



Experienced user of wafer probing equipment, package-level test benches, as well as focused ion beam (FIB) and electron microscopes (SEM and TEM)



Bilingual French/Portuguese and fluent in English, with excellent communicative and interpersonal skills



Experienced user of MS Office, Data analysis softwares (Origin, Minitab,StatGraphics) as well as of Visual Basic programming language



Mes compétences :

Microélectronique

Visual Basic

Recherche

Semiconducteurs

Gestion de projet