Menu

Emmanuel PLA

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

IT head for Compliance, Control and Legal in the Corporate and Institutional Banking industry.

Organisé et enthousiaste pour mener à bien des missions tranvsersales.

Mes compétences :
Capital Markets
Compliance
COO
Crédit immobilier
Derivatives
Equity Derivatives
Fixed Income
Immobilier
International
International Development
ITO
Support
Information Technology
Informatique
Bank
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - CIB Regulatory Controls - IT head of Compliance, Control and Legal

    2012 - maintenant

  • BNP Paribas - CIB Capital Markets - Responsable adjoint Organisation et Process

    2010 - 2011

  • BNP Paribas - CIB Capital Markets - Directeur de projets Organisation

    2007 - 2010 Capital Markets IT & Operations Convergence team

  • BNP Paribas - UCB Crédit Immobilier Spécialisé - Directeur Développement Maghreb Turquie

    2006 - 2007 Développement international, zone Maghreb Turquie

  • BNP Paribas - Banque de détail dans les pays émergents - Responsable de projets + Due Diligence

    2004 - 2006 Convergence IT, Création de plate-forme IT régionale

    Croissance externe de la banque de détail à l'international, responsable IT des missions de due diligence

  • BNP Paribas - Inspection Générale - Inspecteur

    Paris 2001 - 2004 Inspection du groupe BNP Paribas, missions d'audit des fonctions supports (opérations, organisation, informatique, ressources humaines, comptabilité, audit et déontologie)

  • BNP Paribas - Systèmes d'Information Groupe - Chef de projet - Support technique International

    1997 - 2001 Support technique international aux sites déployés avec la plate-forme standard du groupe (hotline, specifications, développements, missions de formation et d'assistance à migration)

Formations

Réseau