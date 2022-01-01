Emmanuel RABRÉAUD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
2013 - ... : Head of Business Development at Ingenico (Online-payment).
2009-2013 : M&A Senior Manager at Ingenico (Financial Services).
2005-2008 : CFO at Eider (Sportswear).
2000-2004 : M&A and Corporate Finance Manager at Infogrames-Atari (Video-game publishing).
1996-1999 : Auditor at PWC (Audit)
1995-1996 : Business Controller at Adecco Germany (Human Resources Services)
1991-1994 : EM Lyon Management School
French native - English fluent - German conversational
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée