Emmanuel RABRÉAUD

2013 - ... : Head of Business Development at Ingenico (Online-payment).

2009-2013 : M&A Senior Manager at Ingenico (Financial Services).

2005-2008 : CFO at Eider (Sportswear).

2000-2004 : M&A and Corporate Finance Manager at Infogrames-Atari (Video-game publishing).

1996-1999 : Auditor at PWC (Audit)

1995-1996 : Business Controller at Adecco Germany (Human Resources Services)

1991-1994 : EM Lyon Management School

French native - English fluent - German conversational