Menu

Emmanuel RAGOT

Paris

En résumé

Market Research expert, with strong focus at delivering clear, actionable insights and solutions to CPG partners in an international environment.

Going beyond traditional consumer research measures to integrate them in a broader environment, and support them with business facts and figures, so you can have a full perspective of research results to take your strategic and go / non go decisions.

Mes compétences :
Analyses statistiques
Consumer Insights
Segmentations
Management
Développement portefeuille clients
Gestion de projets internationaux

Entreprises

  • IPSOS SUISSE - Client Service Director

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • ARES RESEARCH - Directeur de Clientèle

    Montreuil 2006 - 2011

  • RESEARCH INTERNATIONAL - Directeur Adjoint Département FMCG

    2004 - 2006

  • NFO INFRATEST - Directeur de Clientèle

    2001 - 2004

  • CONSULTEST - Chargé d'études

    1996 - 2001

Formations

  • Concordia University (Montréal)

    Montréal 1993 - 1994 Master of Science in Administration

    Publication : Industrial Marketing Management (October 1996)
    "Developing new business to business services : what factors impact performance ?"

  • Bishop S University (Sherbrooke)

    Sherbrooke 1991 - 1993 Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA)

    School of Business

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    Grenoble 1988 - 1990 Mesures et contrôles physico chimiques

Réseau