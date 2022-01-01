Menu

Emmanuel RICHARD

GRENOBLE

Mes compétences :
Android
JavaScript
Java
PHP 5
Microsoft .NET
Maintenance informatique
HTML
Linux
Webmaster
Réseaux informatiques & sécurité
Développement informatique
Adobe InDesign
Navision
SQL
Personal Home Page
MySQL
jQuery
WordPress
Web Services
Visual Basic .NET
VMware
Symfony
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Dynamics NAV
Lightwave
Framework
DB2
C Programming Language
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • RICHARD Emmanuel - CAP-DIGITAL - Autoentrepreneur CAP-DIGITAL

    2017 - maintenant CAP-DIGITAL propose des solutions informatiques

    => Développements informatiques :
    - site internet / intranet / extranet
    - logiciels spécifiques
    - applications Android

    => Installation réseau
    - Windows / Linux
    - Virtualisation VMWare

    => Conseils

  • société «Gérard et Peysson» - Directeur informatique

    2011 - 2017 Participation aux orientations stratégiques de l'entreprise spécialisé
    en négoce et logistique (comité de Direction). Chef de projet et référent technique des divers projets numériques et notamment au changement de l'ERP avec «Microsoft Dynamiques NAV» (implication dans
    la connaissance transversale de l'entreprise de négoce en logistique,
    comptabilité, vente). Création d'applications sous Android.

  • société «Gérard et Peysson» - Responsable informatique de la société

    2007 - 2011 son». Administrateur réseau et Manager du service Communication et
    Informatique. Création (R&D) et Développement d'outils stratégiques
    et logiciels internes ainsi que les sites internet. Gestion et maintient
    technique de l'infrastructure réseau et téléphonique (4 sites, 130 colla
    borateurs).

  • GERARD et PEYSSON - Directeur Système d'Informations

    2007 - 2017

  • Commune de VIF - Responsable informatique de la commune de VIF

    2002 - 2007 technique et financière du service. Maintenance, migration et évolution de l'infrastructure informatique clients et serveurs (windows
    et linux). Gestion des projets et contrats liés aux NTIC. Conception
    et création du site Internet de la ville, développement d'applicatifs
    internes.

  • complémentaire - Surveillant qualité

    2002 - 2007 fériés) dans l'entreprise KELKOO.

  • la société «Editions Jérome MILLON» - Chargé de la conception et du développement des sites

    2000 - 2002 internet au sein de la société «Editions Jérome MILLON». Administration des serveurs d'hébergement web sous Linux.

  • complémentaire - Formateur

    2000 - 2005 mation» du Lycée André-Argouges. Intervenant en tant que graphiste
    2D (Flash), 3D (Lightwave) et développeur Web (PHP/Mysql).

Formations

  • Mairie De VIF

    Vif 2007 - 2007 : Obtention du concours de Technicien Supérieur Territorial (Catégorie B) option «Informatique et Systèmes d'information».

  • GRETA

    Grenoble 2000 - 2002 Bac + 2

    meur Multimédia et Administrateur réseaux» (Niveau B.T.S).

  • Lycée André Argouges

    Grenoble 1996 - 2000 BAC Professionnel en Communication

  • Lycée André Argouges

    Grenoble 1996 - 2000

