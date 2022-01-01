Menu

Emmanuel RISSE

LONDRES

En résumé

Experienced Senior Investigator with a demonstrated history of working in the research industry. Skilled in High Throughput Screening, Protein Expression and Purification, Biophysics techniques, and Molecular Biology. Strong research professional with a Msc focused in Genic Expression and Recombinant Protein from Université Paul Sabatier (Toulouse III).

Mes compétences :
Biochimie
FPLC
HPLC
Microsoft Expression
Protein Purification
Purification
SDS
SDS Page
therapeutics
inclusion body preparation
gene design
SPR Biacore
Drug Screening
Biophysic assays
Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC)
Analytical Ultra Centrifugation (AUC)
Microsoft Excel
ELISA
FRET assay
Fluorescence Polarisation assay
Protein Refolding
DNA
Antibody

Entreprises

  • UCL - Senior Scientist

    2006 - maintenant Scientific responsibilities: Part of a team who developed effective small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of prion disease in human. In collaboration with GSK, we screened their entire chemical library in an in-vitro assay and found compounds that we are currently following up in in-vivo studies.
    My role in this project was to express, purify and refold grams of recombinant prion proteins, develop different in-vitro assays, screen 1.5 millions of chemical compounds in a HTS screen, test the resulting hits in various biophysical assays including circular dichroism, SPR (Biacore), equilibrium dialysis, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC), Analytical Ultra Centrifugation (AUC), DELFIA.
    Beside this, I was also collaborating independently with other groups within the Prion unit to:
    - Test human antibodies in SPR (Biacore), and wrote a report for them to MHRA
    - Develop a new FP assay to screen compounds which could potentially inhibit ADDLs and Prion protein to interact.
    - Advise other groups for protein purification strategies.
    I was also mentoring and line managing technicians in this team.

  • GlaxoSmithKline - Scientist

    Marly-le-Roi 2006 - 2006 Scientific responsibilities: Expression and purification of different proteins used for High Throughput Screening in different projects.

  • Inpharmatica - Scientist

    2004 - 2006 Scientific responsibilities: Nuclear receptor binding characterisation by FRET assay and

    Biacore.

  • Avidis S.A. - Research Engineer

    2001 - 2004 Scientific responsibilities: Gene cloning, expression in E. coli (fermentation), purification and protein characterization in different research project within the company.
    Administrative responsibilities: Purchase of laboratory supplies, stock management, apparatus and computers maintenance.

Formations

Réseau