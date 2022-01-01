Emmanuel RISSE

Experienced Senior Investigator with a demonstrated history of working in the research industry. Skilled in High Throughput Screening, Protein Expression and Purification, Biophysics techniques, and Molecular Biology. Strong research professional with a Msc focused in Genic Expression and Recombinant Protein from Université Paul Sabatier (Toulouse III).



Mes compétences :

Biochimie

FPLC

HPLC

Microsoft Expression

Protein Purification

Purification

SDS

SDS Page

therapeutics

inclusion body preparation

gene design

SPR Biacore

Drug Screening

Biophysic assays

Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC)

Analytical Ultra Centrifugation (AUC)

Microsoft Excel

ELISA

FRET assay

Fluorescence Polarisation assay

Protein Refolding

DNA

Antibody