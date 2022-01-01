Emmanuel RISSE

Experienced Senior Investigator with a demonstrated history of working in the research industry. Skilled in High Throughput Screening, Protein Expression and Purification, Biophysics techniques, and Molecular Biology. Strong research professional with a Msc focused in Genic Expression and Recombinant Protein from Université Paul Sabatier (Toulouse III).
Mes compétences :
Biochimie
FPLC
HPLC
Microsoft Expression
Protein Purification
Purification
SDS
SDS Page
therapeutics
inclusion body preparation
gene design
SPR Biacore
Drug Screening
Biophysic assays
Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC)
Analytical Ultra Centrifugation (AUC)
Microsoft Excel
ELISA
FRET assay
Fluorescence Polarisation assay
Protein Refolding
DNA
Antibody