Emmanuel SCHNEIDER

Passionate about resilient and smart cities agenda, I am part of Cisco's Country Digitization Acceleration Program in Europe. Experienced in shaping complex deals, including platform-based architectures, strategic alliances and innovative business models, I am seeking long-term relationships with public and private clients and partners to develop sustainable business services enabled by technology solutions. I am also very motivated by international and multicultural work environments.



Specialties: Program Management, Deal Shaping, Leads Origination, Strategic Partnerships, Intelligent Transport Systems, Smart Cities, Sustainable Agenda, Open Innovation, Open Data Strategy, Sharing Economy, Startups Incubation, Service Platforms, Internet of Things, Products to Services Business Models, Consumption-based models.



Mes compétences :

Schéma directeur

Gestion de Programme

Ticketing

SaaS

Transport Pulic

Tolling