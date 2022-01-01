Menu

Emmanuel SEIBEL

PIRIAC SUR MER

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Piriac-sur-Mer dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

In Business activity since 1985, mainly in plastics and chemicals industries, I've worked for different foreign companies since 1997, mainly remotely and home office.
Currently in charge of a portfolio of French customers (B to B) and dealing with an panel of 3 Distributors in chemicals and additives for plastics, rubbers, paints and coating industries, without exclusive, Portuguese market supporting locally two distributors and a couple of Italian and Spanish customers .

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
B2B
Industrie
Marketing
Chimie

Entreprises

  • Akcros Chemicals Ltd - Account Manager France

    2007 - maintenant La société :
    Akcros Chemicals is one of the world leaders in the field of additives for the processing and manufacturing of polymers, such as polyvinylchloride (PVC) polyurethane (PU) polyolefins (PO) and is a speciality supplier of additives to the sealants, paint and coatings markets.
    With its origins dating back to 1937 Akcros has long pedigree in its chosen fields of Industry and today serves a wide range of International customers through its highly developed global sales network of Sales Managers, Agents and Distributors.
    With market-leading positions in its chosen fields, Akcros continues to deliver packaged technical solutions from its manufacturing units in Europe and the USA and has a proven track record of producing products of the highest quality, efficiency and reliability.

    Le poste actuel :
    Responsable Clientèle France (home office + déplacements fréquents en France et en Europe), en charge du support de deux distributeurs sur le territoire Portugais et opérant aussi sur l'Italie et l'Espagne pour deux clients d'envergure internationale établis sur ces pays.
    Responsable du suivi et du développement de la clientèle Française/ Portugaise.
    Clientèle directe et via un réseau de Distribution
    Suivi et support technico-commercial auprès du réseau de Distribution (FR-PT)
    Rattaché à une direction commerciale basée à Manchester (UK).

  • Ineos Vinyls (ex. European Vinyls Corporation - EVC) - Responsable clientèle France

    1997 - 2007 La société (*) :
    Ineos Vinyls, société du groupe Anglais Ineos (3eme groupe chimique mondial)
    Ineos Vinyls est le 1er producteur Européen de résines PVC (PVC-Suspension et PVC Emulsion), de Monomère de chlorure de vinyl (VCM) et se situe au 5eme rang mondialde ces spécialités.
    6 usines en Europe (S-PVC)
    3 usines en Europe (E-PVC)
    (*) les mouvements continuels de restructuration de la chimie Européenne ont rendu obsolète cette présentation de la société.

    Le poste occupé jusqu'au 31/10/2007 : Responsable Clientèle France (home office + déplacements fréquents en France et en Europe)
    Responsable du suivi et du développement de la clientèle Française du groupe INEOS VINYLS y compris grand comptes.
    Rattaché à une direction commerciale basée en Angleterre via un responsable régional des ventes pour le sud de l'Europe, basé en Italie.

  • TCT (Thermoplastiques Cousin Tessier) - Chef de Produit

    1991 - 1995 Responsable d'une nouvelle gamme d'élastomères thermoplastiques techniques (SEBS) s'adressant à toutes les industries utilisant des matériaux souples et résistants à la température. (Automobile, aéronautique, industrie du packaging alimentaire,transports, industrie du caoutchouc.....)

  • Thermoplastiques Cousin Tessier - Ingénieur technico-commercial

    Casablanca 1986 - 1990 Responsable des ventes et du développement des compounds à base de PVC ou d'élastomères thermoplastiques sur les secteurs du bâtiment, de la câblerie électrique et du matériel électrique.
    La société est acquise en May 1991 par le groupe Franco-Belge Tessenderlo Chimie.

  • Thermoplastiques Cousin Tessier - Vendeur

    Casablanca 1985 - 1986 Responsable du suivi et du développement des ventes de compounds à base de PVC et d'élastomères thermoplastiques sur le secteur industriel de la chaussure.

  • TCT (Thermoplastiques Cousin Tessier) - Aujourd'hui MCPP une société du groupe Mitsubishi - Responsable du marché automobile

    1985 - 1997 La société intégrée dans un groupe de dimension internationale modifie sa stratégie et créé un poste de responsable du marché automobile.
    Promotion, développement et vente de compounds thermoplastiques dans l'industrie de l'automobile (rangs 1, 2 et 3) et prescription auprès des constructeurs européens.

Formations

  • Université Orléans

    Orleans 1984 - 1985 Gestion des entreprises et administrations

    (en Année spéciale)

  • Université Orléans GMP

    Orleans 1982 - 1984 spécialisation Automobile

  • Lycée Benjamin Franklin (Orleans)

    Orleans 1978 - 1982 Série E

Réseau