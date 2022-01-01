Emmanuel TELLIER

-
Marionnaud
Paris
maintenant
-
AS WASTSON MARIONNAUD
- Coordinateur réseau et planification
2010 - maintenant
-
AS WATSON MARIONNAUD
- Chef de secteur IDF
2008 - maintenant
-
SOLOLA
- RESPONSABLE DE RESEAU
2006 - 2008
-
PETIT BATEAU
- CHEF DE PROJET NOUVEAU CONCEPT
Troyes
2005 - 2006
-
PETIT BATEAU
- Responsable réseau affiliation et franchise
Troyes
2000 - 2005
-
CELIO
- Animateur Export
Saint Ouen
1998 - 2000
-
CELIO
- Responsable Adjoint Maintenance
Saint Ouen
1996 - 1998
-
CELIO
- Responsable de magasin
Saint Ouen
1994 - 1996