Emmanuel TELLIER

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Marionnaud

    Paris maintenant

  • AS WASTSON MARIONNAUD - Coordinateur réseau et planification

    2010 - maintenant

  • AS WATSON MARIONNAUD - Chef de secteur IDF

    2008 - maintenant

  • SOLOLA - RESPONSABLE DE RESEAU

    2006 - 2008

  • PETIT BATEAU - CHEF DE PROJET NOUVEAU CONCEPT

    Troyes 2005 - 2006

  • PETIT BATEAU - Responsable réseau affiliation et franchise

    Troyes 2000 - 2005

  • CELIO - Animateur Export

    Saint Ouen 1998 - 2000

  • CELIO - Responsable Adjoint Maintenance

    Saint Ouen 1996 - 1998

  • CELIO - Responsable de magasin

    Saint Ouen 1994 - 1996

Formations

Réseau