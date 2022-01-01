Menu

Emmanuel TERRA

OYONNAX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Trésorerie d entreprise
Comptabilité
Contrôle de gestion

Entreprises

  • Step-up - Consultant Finance / Business Consultant M3

    2014 - maintenant

  • GROSFILLEX - Responsable Comptabilité Trésorerie

    Arbent 2005 - 2014

  • MECAPLAST - Trésorier

    Clamart 2003 - 2004

Formations

  • Lec

    Grenoble 1998 - 2000 DECF

Réseau