Emmanuel TERRA
Emmanuel TERRA
OYONNAX
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Trésorerie d entreprise
Comptabilité
Contrôle de gestion
Entreprises
Step-up
- Consultant Finance / Business Consultant M3
2014 - maintenant
GROSFILLEX
- Responsable Comptabilité Trésorerie
Arbent
2005 - 2014
MECAPLAST
- Trésorier
Clamart
2003 - 2004
Formations
Lec
Grenoble
1998 - 2000
DECF
Réseau
Alberto LEONE
Benjamin NICOLLET
Caroline JACQUET
Cédric MOULLET
Denis LE LOHÉ *
Jean-François ANCEL
Marine ONAL
Mounia H'NINI
Olivier LAIR
Sylvain ROUGET