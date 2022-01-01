Emmanuel TONNELIER

Thank you for taking a look at my profile. I work for SYSTRAN as a Director, Head of Defense & Intelligence Solutions business unit. I was also combining an acting General Manager position, reporting to the President, but I am currently focused on strategic Gov sales, across EMEA, India, and parts of Asia Pacific.



I am also Vice President of the Data Intelligence Cluster (https://dataintelligencecluster.com/ ) at GICAT (French Land Defense & Security Industry Association https://www.gicat.com/gicat/notre-vision-mot-du-president/?lang=en )



I have been working in the software industry for over twenty years, in various management positions and various cultural environments (with Americans, Europeans, Russians, Asians). My IT knowledge is wide. I spent a significant time focusing on communication and security solutions. Over these past years I have been involved in the Machine Translation space (Automated Translation Software), covering many domains among which eDiscovery, Computer Forensics, Intelligence, Homeland and National Security...



With the ability to facilitate communication in 140+ language combinations with highly secured and custom-made solutions, SYSTRAN is the leading choice of Defense and Security organizations. Since its early beginnings, in 1968, SYSTRAN has been pioneering advances in Machine Translation and Natural Language Processing and delivers Today a new generation of engines leveraging the latest technological innovations from Artificial Neural Networks and Deep Learning models.



I am a Technology Enthusiast and I have Passion for Change.



My main skills are:

- International Business Development

- Business Partnerships

- Complex Sales / Negotiation

- Sales & Marketing Strategy

- Management



I work in English, French, Spanish, and Korean languages. I have also basic Indonesian knowledge.



My Public LinkedIn Profile is http://fr.linkedin.com/in/etonnelier



