Emmanuel TONNELIER

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Thank you for taking a look at my profile. I work for SYSTRAN as a Director, Head of Defense & Intelligence Solutions business unit. I was also combining an acting General Manager position, reporting to the President, but I am currently focused on strategic Gov sales, across EMEA, India, and parts of Asia Pacific.

I am also Vice President of the Data Intelligence Cluster (https://dataintelligencecluster.com/ ) at GICAT (French Land Defense & Security Industry Association https://www.gicat.com/gicat/notre-vision-mot-du-president/?lang=en )

I have been working in the software industry for over twenty years, in various management positions and various cultural environments (with Americans, Europeans, Russians, Asians). My IT knowledge is wide. I spent a significant time focusing on communication and security solutions. Over these past years I have been involved in the Machine Translation space (Automated Translation Software), covering many domains among which eDiscovery, Computer Forensics, Intelligence, Homeland and National Security...

With the ability to facilitate communication in 140+ language combinations with highly secured and custom-made solutions, SYSTRAN is the leading choice of Defense and Security organizations. Since its early beginnings, in 1968, SYSTRAN has been pioneering advances in Machine Translation and Natural Language Processing and delivers Today a new generation of engines leveraging the latest technological innovations from Artificial Neural Networks and Deep Learning models.

I am a Technology Enthusiast and I have Passion for Change.

My main skills are:
- International Business Development
- Business Partnerships
- Complex Sales / Negotiation
- Sales & Marketing Strategy
- Management

I work in English, French, Spanish, and Korean languages. I have also basic Indonesian knowledge.

My Public LinkedIn Profile is http://fr.linkedin.com/in/etonnelier

Mes compétences :
Management des ventes
Business development
Management
EMEA
Stratégie d'entreprise
Partenariats stratégiques
Commerce international

Entreprises

  • Systran - Acting General Manager

    Paris 2017 - 2017 * Acting GM, reporting to the President, in the framework of a reorganization.

  • Systran - Director | Intelligence Solutions (Defense & Security, eDiscovery)

    Paris 2016 - maintenant * Head of Sales, Intelligence Solutions Business Unit (setting an historic sales record in 2018)

    - MOD, MOI, MOJ, MOF, NATO, EUROPOL, INTERPOL...
    - Defense & Security System Integrators
    - eDiscovery players

  • Systran - Senior Account Manager, EMEA | Defense & Security

    Paris 2014 - 2016 * In charge of strategic Gov sales across EMEA and parts of APAC in the Defense and Security space
    * NATO, EUROPOL, INTERPOL, Intelligence Agencies,...


    Defense and security organizations are up against a multitude of threats, from traditional conflicts to modern menaces, such as cyber terrorism. To perform better in foreign-language ops, they trust SYSTRAN to arm them with highly potent automated transcription and translation tools.

    Use cases:
    - Military intelligence
    - Territory surveillance and counter-terrorism
    - Cyber defense
    - Anti-money laundering and terrorist financing
    - Computer Forensics
    - eDiscovery & Investigations

    >>> Multi-language OSINT & COMINT (voice & text) <<<

    SYSTRAN helps you process and utilize large amounts of multilingual information from various sources, including websites, social media, audio transcripts and more...

    WANT TO LEARN MORE?
    ====================
    Check this out: http://www.systransoft.com/download/brochures/systran-solutions-for-defense-and-security.pdf

  • Ziften Technologies - Business Development, Director EMEA

    2012 - 2014 * Designing and implementing Sales and Marketing strategy
    * In charge of EMEA Business Developement
    * Reporting directly to the CEO

    www.ziften.com

  • SDL International - Regional Sales Director, EMEA

    Paris 2010 - 2011 * Regional Sales Director at SDL (www.sdl.com), the world leader in Global Information Management
    * In charge of Sales and Business Development in Southern Europe and Middle East at SDL Language Weaver Automated Translation Solutions Business Unit

    >>> SDL acquired Language Weaver Inc. for US$42.5M in July 2010 <<<

  • Language Weaver Inc. - Regional Sales Director, EMEA

    2007 - 2010 * Regional Director at Language Weaver Inc.
    (www.languageweaver.com), a Californian company pioneer in the Statistical Automated Language Translation Software space
    * Reporting directly to the CEO
    * In charge of Sales and Business Development in UK, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Middle East & Africa (Commercial and Government markets)

  • Panda Security - General Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2007 * In charge of the French subsidiary of Panda Security (www.pandasecurity.com), 4th global Antivirus software vendor
    * Historic sales records in 2004, 2005, 2006
    * Setup a new sales structure (Channel, Large Accounts, Retail, SMB)
    * Reorganized all teams (marketing, tech support, administrative/finance)
    * 40% annual sales growth
    * Built a strong awareness in the French market (B2B & B2C)

  • Panda Security - Business Development Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2003 - 2004 * In charge of the French subsidiary expansion
    * Established and executed a dynamic marketing and sales strategy
    * Launched the first Panda Appliance products in France
    * Identified, negotiated and secured new revenue streams

  • SOFT2YOU (Peritek spinoff) - Co-founder, Vice President

    2000 - 2003 * Co-founder of the 1st ASP (Application Service Provider) vendor in France specializing in Collaboration Software
    * Raised 6 M€ venture capital in 2000
    * Developed a +40 ISV Partners Network
    * Global Marketing Development (software sourcing and distribution via Internet: Messaging, Intranet, Web Content Management, CRM, HR, e-learning, Document Management, KM, Project Management…)
    * Developed strong Partnerships with IBM, Lotus, Microsoft, Citrix, Deutsche Telekom
    * Participated in defining strategic directions in the mutating ASP market
    * Positioned SOFT2YOU as a viable model in the French SaaS market (SOFT2YOU has been acquired by Groupe Bull)

  • Peritek - Partner, Marketing Director

    Meaux 1999 - 2000 * Global Marketing Development (Web Content Management Software Vendor – Main French Lotus Business Partner)
    * Sales Channel Development (France, UK, Switzerland, Russia, Germany)
    * Software Packaging (Pricing Policy, Indirect Sales Policy, Documentation, Translation…)

  • Lotus Software (IBM) - Communication Director

    1998 - 1999 * 5 M€ budget
    * Press Relations and Public Relations Coordination
    * Setup and Localization of specific US and European Advertising Campaigns
    * Creation and management of French Advertising and Communication Campaigns
    * Partnerships Coordination
    * Lotus France/French Ministry of Education Partnership Communication Management
    * “5 Humanitarian Missions on the Net” Project Coordination with Médecins sans Frontières (French Doctors NGO)
    * “Raconte-moi Internet” Project Initiative and Coordination combining a published book (100.000 units), an educational website and a Telecast (RTL9 TV)

  • Lotus Software (IBM) - Product Marketing Manager

    1996 - 1998 * Lotus Notes/Domino Marketing Manager
    * Market Studies, Competition Analysis, Sales kits creation for Sales Forces
    * Translation Supervision (US, Ireland)
    * Customers meetings (Corporate Accounts, Software Distributors and Press)
    * Seminars, Conferences, Trade Shows, New Products Launch
    * spokesperson for the Press

    >>> IBM acquired Lotus Development Corporation for US$3.5B in 1995 <<<

  • Lotus Development Corporation - Large Accounts Sales Engineer

    1992 - 1996 * Project Management, groupware prototypes setup
    * Architecture Definitions (hardware and software)
    * Benchmarks Setup and Management
    * Technical Presentations, RFP answers
    * Trade Shows, Road Shows

  • Lotus Development Corporation - Software Support Engineer

    1990 - 1992 * Customer Support Engineer, specialized in Network, Messaging and Groupware Software
    * Setup of Lotus Privilège, an innovative paid Customer Support Service dedicated to Large Accounts
    * Lotus Software Trainer

Formations

