Emmanuel TONNELIER

-
Systran
- Acting General Manager
Paris
2017 - 2017
* Acting GM, reporting to the President, in the framework of a reorganization.
-
Systran
- Director | Intelligence Solutions (Defense & Security, eDiscovery)
Paris
2016 - maintenant
* Head of Sales, Intelligence Solutions Business Unit (setting an historic sales record in 2018)
- MOD, MOI, MOJ, MOF, NATO, EUROPOL, INTERPOL...
- Defense & Security System Integrators
- eDiscovery players
-
Systran
- Senior Account Manager, EMEA | Defense & Security
Paris
2014 - 2016
* In charge of strategic Gov sales across EMEA and parts of APAC in the Defense and Security space
* NATO, EUROPOL, INTERPOL, Intelligence Agencies,...
Defense and security organizations are up against a multitude of threats, from traditional conflicts to modern menaces, such as cyber terrorism. To perform better in foreign-language ops, they trust SYSTRAN to arm them with highly potent automated transcription and translation tools.
Use cases:
- Military intelligence
- Territory surveillance and counter-terrorism
- Cyber defense
- Anti-money laundering and terrorist financing
- Computer Forensics
- eDiscovery & Investigations
>>> Multi-language OSINT & COMINT (voice & text) <<<
SYSTRAN helps you process and utilize large amounts of multilingual information from various sources, including websites, social media, audio transcripts and more...
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
====================
Check this out: http://www.systransoft.com/download/brochures/systran-solutions-for-defense-and-security.pdf
-
Ziften Technologies
- Business Development, Director EMEA
2012 - 2014
* Designing and implementing Sales and Marketing strategy
* In charge of EMEA Business Developement
* Reporting directly to the CEO
www.ziften.com
-
SDL International
- Regional Sales Director, EMEA
Paris
2010 - 2011
* Regional Sales Director at SDL (www.sdl.com), the world leader in Global Information Management
* In charge of Sales and Business Development in Southern Europe and Middle East at SDL Language Weaver Automated Translation Solutions Business Unit
>>> SDL acquired Language Weaver Inc. for US$42.5M in July 2010 <<<
-
Language Weaver Inc.
- Regional Sales Director, EMEA
2007 - 2010
* Regional Director at Language Weaver Inc.
(www.languageweaver.com), a Californian company pioneer in the Statistical Automated Language Translation Software space
* Reporting directly to the CEO
* In charge of Sales and Business Development in UK, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Middle East & Africa (Commercial and Government markets)
-
Panda Security
- General Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
2004 - 2007
* In charge of the French subsidiary of Panda Security (www.pandasecurity.com), 4th global Antivirus software vendor
* Historic sales records in 2004, 2005, 2006
* Setup a new sales structure (Channel, Large Accounts, Retail, SMB)
* Reorganized all teams (marketing, tech support, administrative/finance)
* 40% annual sales growth
* Built a strong awareness in the French market (B2B & B2C)
-
Panda Security
- Business Development Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
2003 - 2004
* In charge of the French subsidiary expansion
* Established and executed a dynamic marketing and sales strategy
* Launched the first Panda Appliance products in France
* Identified, negotiated and secured new revenue streams
-
SOFT2YOU (Peritek spinoff)
- Co-founder, Vice President
2000 - 2003
* Co-founder of the 1st ASP (Application Service Provider) vendor in France specializing in Collaboration Software
* Raised 6 M€ venture capital in 2000
* Developed a +40 ISV Partners Network
* Global Marketing Development (software sourcing and distribution via Internet: Messaging, Intranet, Web Content Management, CRM, HR, e-learning, Document Management, KM, Project Management…)
* Developed strong Partnerships with IBM, Lotus, Microsoft, Citrix, Deutsche Telekom
* Participated in defining strategic directions in the mutating ASP market
* Positioned SOFT2YOU as a viable model in the French SaaS market (SOFT2YOU has been acquired by Groupe Bull)
-
Peritek
- Partner, Marketing Director
Meaux
1999 - 2000
* Global Marketing Development (Web Content Management Software Vendor – Main French Lotus Business Partner)
* Sales Channel Development (France, UK, Switzerland, Russia, Germany)
* Software Packaging (Pricing Policy, Indirect Sales Policy, Documentation, Translation…)
-
Lotus Software (IBM)
- Communication Director
1998 - 1999
* 5 M€ budget
* Press Relations and Public Relations Coordination
* Setup and Localization of specific US and European Advertising Campaigns
* Creation and management of French Advertising and Communication Campaigns
* Partnerships Coordination
* Lotus France/French Ministry of Education Partnership Communication Management
* “5 Humanitarian Missions on the Net” Project Coordination with Médecins sans Frontières (French Doctors NGO)
* “Raconte-moi Internet” Project Initiative and Coordination combining a published book (100.000 units), an educational website and a Telecast (RTL9 TV)
-
Lotus Software (IBM)
- Product Marketing Manager
1996 - 1998
* Lotus Notes/Domino Marketing Manager
* Market Studies, Competition Analysis, Sales kits creation for Sales Forces
* Translation Supervision (US, Ireland)
* Customers meetings (Corporate Accounts, Software Distributors and Press)
* Seminars, Conferences, Trade Shows, New Products Launch
* spokesperson for the Press
>>> IBM acquired Lotus Development Corporation for US$3.5B in 1995 <<<
-
Lotus Development Corporation
- Large Accounts Sales Engineer
1992 - 1996
* Project Management, groupware prototypes setup
* Architecture Definitions (hardware and software)
* Benchmarks Setup and Management
* Technical Presentations, RFP answers
* Trade Shows, Road Shows
-
Lotus Development Corporation
- Software Support Engineer
1990 - 1992
* Customer Support Engineer, specialized in Network, Messaging and Groupware Software
* Setup of Lotus Privilège, an innovative paid Customer Support Service dedicated to Large Accounts
* Lotus Software Trainer