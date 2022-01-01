Emmanuel VAGANAY

Magimix
- Country Manager (Belgium)
2012 - maintenant
Since January 2011: GM for Belgium
P&L Management
Team management: 3 TM, 1 KAM, 2 sales supports, 1 warehouseman
Nespresso business partnership management.
Since January 2008: European Sales Director
Magimix subsidiaries (UK/NL/Belgium/Italy):
Development of the Trade policy for each country,
with the management structures and tools to underpin it.
- Commercial strategy: conception and launch of new products.
- Marketing and POS deployment.
- Communication budget management.
Change management:
- Major initiatives were launched in the areas of client relationship management and services as well as in communication, management skills and change management.
- Capable of covering all of the, development, integration, rapid and broad-based deployment, training, change management and systems operation.