Emmanuel VAGANAY

PALAISEAU

Entreprises

  • Magimix - Country Manager (Belgium)

    2012 - maintenant Since January 2011: GM for Belgium

    P&L Management
    Team management: 3 TM, 1 KAM, 2 sales supports, 1 warehouseman
    Nespresso business partnership management.

    Since January 2008: European Sales Director

    Magimix subsidiaries (UK/NL/Belgium/Italy):
    Development of the Trade policy for each country,
    with the management structures and tools to underpin it.
    - Commercial strategy: conception and launch of new products.
    - Marketing and POS deployment.
    - Communication budget management.

    Change management:
    - Major initiatives were launched in the areas of client relationship management and services as well as in communication, management skills and change management.
    - Capable of covering all of the, development, integration, rapid and broad-based deployment, training, change management and systems operation.

  • Kraft foods - Chef de secteur

    2000 - 2006

