Enguerrand D'HESMIVY D'AURIBEAU

Mes compétences :

Scrum Methodology

Project Management

VxWorks

Embedded C

Microcontrollers

Mechanical Engineering

Electromagnetics

UNIX

Team Management Management

RTOS

Data design

C Programming Language

Buses

manage the team

dsPIC

VHDL

UN SUPPORT

UML/OMT

Team Management

TCP/IP

Solidworks

SDL

Robotics

Real-Time Management

Quartus

Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)

PostgreSQL

NetBeans

Motorola Hardware

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visual Studio.NET

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft Team Foundation Server

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Manage my team

LabVIEW

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

Java

International Business Management

HTML

Functional Analysis

FPGA

Enterprise Java Beans

Encephalomyocarditis

Embedded Systems Management

Develop market research

Bug Tracking System

Assembly Lines

Apache Maven

Account Managing