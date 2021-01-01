Enguerrand D'HESMIVY D'AURIBEAU

-
AMADEUS
- Product Definition Analyst
2012 - maintenant
Thales Services Sas Sophia-Antipolis, FRANCE
Worked on a complete software suite handling payment for Airlines. My role is to:
* Stream leading and projects coordination up to 5 teams ;
* Handle evolution of the system (Functional Analysis) ;
* Write functional specifications for International client (Airlines or Banks) ;
* Write technical specifications for development teams ;
* Maintenance of the system (supporting clients and bugs tracking) ;
* Functional tests, scripted tests and system validation
Environment: Financial transaction, Global Distribution System, Airline IT, International Environment (Work fully in English)
-
Thales Services Sas
- Scrum master & research and development engineer
Courbevoie
2012 - 2012
Scrum master and research and development engineer
Embedded C project with a 5 Engineers team. My role was to:
* Animate of the scrum events (daily scrums, planning pokers, reviews...)) ;
* Assist the team leader on work organization
* Software Architecture ;
* C development on a real time operating system (VxWORKS) ;
* Testing and integration
* Client supporting
Environment: Embedded C, VxWorks, Microcontrollers, Scrum Method
-
Thales Services Sas
- Scrum Master & Software engineer
Courbevoie
2011 - 2012
THALES Services -- Laser Symag Project
Managed a 12 Engineers team as Scrum master
Laser Symag project, scrum of scrums of about 50 engineers divided in 5 scrum teams:
Development of a complete software suite for a commercial brand which covers cashing, payment, fidelity and reporting solutions. My team was in charge of dealing with data typing, transaction parsing and information distribution for the reports. My role was to:
* Manage my team (motivation, protection from external noises, team spirit development...)
* Animate of the scrum events (daily scrums, planning pokers, reviews...))
* Handle my team's objectives according to the backlog, handle priorities, resources...
* Handle scrum metrics , planning and reporting ;
* Handle external communication (client, other scrum teams, managers ...) ;
* Coordinate engineers within the team ;
* Assume a small part of the production (specifications, data typing ...)
* Look after the use of the scrum method adapted to the project
Environment: Maven, NetBeans, Visual Studio 2010, EJB ,J2EE, PostgreSQL,TFS, Glassfiss,
MTM, Jenkins, Sonar, Scrum Method (Scrum of Scrum)
-
Department of Shanghai
- Assistant Account Manager, International Department
2011 - 2011
HENGTONG Group Shanghai
As assistant account manager, my responsibilities were:
- Developing a customer portfolio abroad ;
- Develop market research (research, study, strategies, direct contact)
- Abroad business trip (prospection, negotiation, contact with customers and partners)
- Provide a technical expertise on our products (advices, quotations, specifications)
Environment: power cables and telecommunication cables, production lines
-
State University of Aerospace Instrumentation of St Petersburg
- Intern
2010 - 2010
Région:Petersburg region
Computer Science Faculty
Worked in embedded systems and Real-Time systems (RTOS)
Basics about Aerospace instrumentation (design pattern recognition)
-
Nexter Systems
- Project Leader
2009 - 2011
FRENCH PATENT : FR11 02-310 --
Nexter Systems / ESIGELEC
Manage a 6 engineers team on a final year project developing a hyper frequency communication device for Armored Vehicles (Project led on a patent in the defense industry). My role was to:
- Recruit and manage the team ;
- Handle external communication (clients, managers, subcontractors)
- Be in charge of the mechanical engineering and the EMC training
Environment: Hyper frequency simulation (HFSS) and testing (semi-anechoic chamber),
Mechanical engineering, Electromagnetic shielding, vetronics architecture
-
Flat World Knowledge
- Consultant
2009 - 2009
Worked in an international consulting team developing marketing strategy for global expansion.
-
SNCF
- Stagiaire dans le service Télécommunication et Informatique
2009 - 2009