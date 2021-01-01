Menu

Enguerrand D'HESMIVY D'AURIBEAU

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Scrum Methodology
Project Management
VxWorks
Embedded C
Microcontrollers
Mechanical Engineering
Electromagnetics
UNIX
Team Management Management
RTOS
Data design
C Programming Language
Buses
manage the team
dsPIC
VHDL
UN SUPPORT
UML/OMT
Team Management
TCP/IP
Solidworks
SDL
Robotics
Real-Time Management
Quartus
Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)
PostgreSQL
NetBeans
Motorola Hardware
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Manage my team
LabVIEW
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Java
International Business Management
HTML
Functional Analysis
FPGA
Enterprise Java Beans
Encephalomyocarditis
Embedded Systems Management
Develop market research
Bug Tracking System
Assembly Lines
Apache Maven
Account Managing

Entreprises

  • AMADEUS - Product Definition Analyst

    2012 - maintenant Thales Services Sas Sophia-Antipolis, FRANCE

    Worked on a complete software suite handling payment for Airlines. My role is to:
    * Stream leading and projects coordination up to 5 teams ;
    * Handle evolution of the system (Functional Analysis) ;
    * Write functional specifications for International client (Airlines or Banks) ;
    * Write technical specifications for development teams ;
    * Maintenance of the system (supporting clients and bugs tracking) ;
    * Functional tests, scripted tests and system validation

    Environment: Financial transaction, Global Distribution System, Airline IT, International Environment (Work fully in English)

  • Thales Services Sas - Scrum master & research and development engineer

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2012 Scrum master and research and development engineer
    Embedded C project with a 5 Engineers team. My role was to:
    * Animate of the scrum events (daily scrums, planning pokers, reviews...)) ;
    * Assist the team leader on work organization
    * Software Architecture ;
    * C development on a real time operating system (VxWORKS) ;
    * Testing and integration
    * Client supporting

    Environment: Embedded C, VxWorks, Microcontrollers, Scrum Method

  • Thales Services Sas - Scrum Master & Software engineer

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2012 THALES Services -- Laser Symag Project

    Managed a 12 Engineers team as Scrum master
    Laser Symag project, scrum of scrums of about 50 engineers divided in 5 scrum teams:

    Development of a complete software suite for a commercial brand which covers cashing, payment, fidelity and reporting solutions. My team was in charge of dealing with data typing, transaction parsing and information distribution for the reports. My role was to:

    * Manage my team (motivation, protection from external noises, team spirit development...)
    * Animate of the scrum events (daily scrums, planning pokers, reviews...))
    * Handle my team's objectives according to the backlog, handle priorities, resources...
    * Handle scrum metrics , planning and reporting ;
    * Handle external communication (client, other scrum teams, managers ...) ;
    * Coordinate engineers within the team ;
    * Assume a small part of the production (specifications, data typing ...)
    * Look after the use of the scrum method adapted to the project

    Environment: Maven, NetBeans, Visual Studio 2010, EJB ,J2EE, PostgreSQL,TFS, Glassfiss,
    MTM, Jenkins, Sonar, Scrum Method (Scrum of Scrum)

  • Department of Shanghai - Assistant Account Manager, International Department

    2011 - 2011 HENGTONG Group Shanghai

    As assistant account manager, my responsibilities were:

    - Developing a customer portfolio abroad ;
    - Develop market research (research, study, strategies, direct contact)
    - Abroad business trip (prospection, negotiation, contact with customers and partners)
    - Provide a technical expertise on our products (advices, quotations, specifications)

    Environment: power cables and telecommunication cables, production lines

  • State University of Aerospace Instrumentation of St Petersburg - Intern

    2010 - 2010 Région:Petersburg region

    Computer Science Faculty
    Worked in embedded systems and Real-Time systems (RTOS)
    Basics about Aerospace instrumentation (design pattern recognition)

  • Nexter Systems - Project Leader

    2009 - 2011 FRENCH PATENT : FR11 02-310 --
    Nexter Systems / ESIGELEC
    Manage a 6 engineers team on a final year project developing a hyper frequency communication device for Armored Vehicles (Project led on a patent in the defense industry). My role was to:
    - Recruit and manage the team ;
    - Handle external communication (clients, managers, subcontractors)
    - Be in charge of the mechanical engineering and the EMC training

    Environment: Hyper frequency simulation (HFSS) and testing (semi-anechoic chamber),
    Mechanical engineering, Electromagnetic shielding, vetronics architecture

  • Flat World Knowledge - Consultant

    2009 - 2009 Worked in an international consulting team developing marketing strategy for global expansion.

  • SNCF - Stagiaire dans le service Télécommunication et Informatique

    2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Saint-Petersburg State University Of Aerospace Instrumentation SUAI (St Petersburg)

    St Petersburg 2010 - 2010 Faculty of computer systems and programming

  • College Of Aarhus

    Aarhus 2009 - 2010 Bac + 4

    Coursework: Micro-controllers, Automation, Industrial Software, Project Management, Intercultural Understanding and Team leader for 6-month project developing a Home Automation System, Team leader for 6-month project developing a java application for wind turbines.
    DUT, BTS, Bac + 2, Mathematics, Physics, Industrial Sciences,

  • Lehigh University (Bethlehem)

    Bethlehem 2009 - 2009 Bac + 4

    Maîtrise, IEP, IUP, Bac + 4, Management, International Business, Negotiation,

  • Engineering College Of Aarhus (IHA) (Århus C)

    Århus C 2009 - 2009 Industrial Software

  • ESIGELEC

    Rouen 2008 - 2011 Grandes Ecoles

    Bac + 5, General Engineering, Embedded Systems, Project Management,
    Haute-Normandie

    * Coursework: I.T. (Software and Programming), Electronics, Physics (thermics and electrostatics), Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Management, Team coordinator for 6-month community project

  • Lycée Jean Perrin

    Marseille 2006 - 2008 Bac + 2

    Classes Préparatoires aux Grandes Ecoles (PTSI et PT) du lycée Jean Perrin Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
    Lycée Jean Perrin, Marseille, France (Advanced college placement level)
    * Equivalent to an undergraduate degree: ``CPGE PTSI/PT''

  • Lycée De Provence

    Marseille 2003 - 2006 Lycéen

  • Lycée De Provence

    Marseille 2003 - 2006 Bac S Option PC

Réseau