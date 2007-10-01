Eric AFFRET

Senior Account Manager Financial Services / Business Development Manager



*** Capgemini (Novembre 2018 Now)

Principal / Senior Account Manager (Financial Services SBU)

Client Partner responsible to develop the business of the BPCE Retail Bank and Natixis SFS entities.









*** Accenture (September 2015 Octobre 2018)

Account Executive / Client Ecosystem Lead - Financial Services (Banking & Financial Services)

Act as an influencer building Accenture Application Services business across Financial Services clients to drive

incremental sales on key diamond accounts (Main focus on Societe Generale and Credit Agricole) including but not

limited to system integration, factory development, testing and project control services.

Build and deeper relationships with the Accounts to expand work in new areas of the business, help Accenture's

clients to see the possibilities of the future through differentiated offerings and services.

C level relationships.

Operational level contacts.

Alliance relationships. (Create and maintain close relationships with editors.)

Accenture's CAL and Account Teams deep relationships development.





*** Wipro Technologies (November 2012 August 2015)

Account Manager / Senior Business Development Manager (Banking & Financial Services)

Client Partner responsible to develop the business of the ' Société Générale ' Bank with special emphasis on

operations, outsourcing/offshoring and applications delivery activities.

Coordination of the onsite and offshore sales and delivery teams along the full sales life cycle.

Responsible to ensure customer satisfaction.

Generated > Eur 10M pipeline after 12 months activity (Infrastructure / ADM / BPO).

Engage discussions with Bank C Level eg. Global Head of Front Office IT, Operations, Referential &

Regulatory, Risk & Compliance, Enterprise Data Management.

In addition, development of the Wipros footprint and business in the Banking & Financial industry.





*** Thomson Reuters (November 2007 September 2012)

Solutions Sales (Thomson Reuters Sales Team France)

Sales responsible for generating new revenue and growing Thomson Reuters market share in France, Monaco,

Belgium and Luxembourg.

Developing strong pipeline and managing leads across all sales stages.

Closing sales of Reuters information desktops, solutions, data feeds, consulting and online solutions.

Fulfil an annual target of USD 1,3M revenue growth and realizing up to 120% of this objective. (from 90%

to 120% from Y1 to Y4.)

Building, cultivating and maintaining strong relationships within client organizations including key

decision makers. (CIO, COO, Market Data teams, Fund Managers, Financial/Quant Analysts, Wealth

Managers.)







*** Oddo et Cie (August 2001 October 2007)

* Sales & Trading Relationship Manager Organisation & Project Manager

(2004 2007) (Oddo Securities / Financial Department)



External Providers Negotiation

Commercial negotiation (rates, services) with software vendors, feeds and services suppliers.

Operational management of the Euronext / Oddo Securities relationship and costs negotiations.

Market access rates optimisation and cost-benefit analysis of foreign exchange memberships

opportunities. (ex: LSE, Borsa Italiana etc.)

Relationship Manager for Foreign Brokers & Stock Exchanges (Sales & Trading team)

Selection and negotiations with Brokers & Exchanges Sales representatives.

Strategy and Organization

Organisational and regulatory project management eg. MIFID directive.

Oddo Securities Organisation & Projects Management

Validation of the solutions, budget, coordination, follow-up of the deliveries. (CRM, OMS, Algo & Basket

Trading, Front to Back / STP etc)



* Front-Office Project Manager (OMS, Structured Products, Research and CRM projects)

(2001-2004) (Oddo Securities / IT Department)



Management of the IT / Business relationships, functional and technical specifications, pricing, Management

of the IT internal resources and contractors allocated to the projects.

Front Office Projects: OMS, Trading, Program Trading, Fix connectivity projects.

Structured Products: Pricing tools and Market Data contribution projects.

Financial Research Department: Financial Database, Editing, Contribution projects.

CRM: Management of the Oddo Securities CRM project.





*** Procapital / Fortuneo.com (April 2000 August 2001)

Project Manager Associate (Leadership team responsible for launching fortuneo.com)

Started up the Bank as co-Head of the IT team - Creation of the IT Department (Development team and

business analyst team). Organized the relationships between Marketing and IT. Management of external

vendors and suppliers. (GL Trade, Sema Group)

Co-developed the marketing of the B2B-Fortuneo offer - Marketing of the « White label » Fortuneo

website. (Fortuneos broker online website customisable and marketable for third party.)

Business Development Focused on B2B new logo capture.





*** JP Morgan (April 1998 - April 2000)

Project Manager - Concorde Team

(Concorde Project - London, Paris, New-York - Fixed Income position-keeping and risk management project.)

Electronic-Trading Management of the projects related to the trading feeds connected to Concorde

(Eurex, Bloomberg, MTO, MIF, MCS etc.)

Post-Trading / Settlement Management of the Concorde Settlement Delivery Instructions project from

specifications, team management, implementation and delivery.

Responsible for the Repo trades EMU conversion ( re-denomination processes and reconciliation

scripts.)

Education

Engineering Diploma - Ecole Spéciale de Mécanique et dElectricité (ESME Sudria)

Languages

French: Mother Tongue

English: Fluent

German: Fluent (Deutsche Certificate - GOETHE-Institute)





