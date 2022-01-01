Eric COSTE

-
E-NOV
- Chef de Projets AMOA - AMOE
2018 - maintenant
Mission actuelle : CdP Technique chez AG2R - La Mondiale
Mission précédente : CdP Technique chez Tapis Saint Maclou
-
OSF global Services
- Chef de Projets
Nanterre
2014 - 2018
-
Vepro
- SIR-PACS Project Manager
2011 - 2014
Accelis-VEPRO develops and installs its own RIS (Radiological Information System) and installs a PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication Systems) solution.
Those both systems are linked together but can be installed and connected to competitor’s solutions
The RIS is a fully embedded solution to manage the radiological departments (private or public) including the patient planning, administrative patient reception, medical reporting and billing.
The PACS is a medical images storage solution and patient’s file provider. It is based on normalized network communication protocols and SAN storage systems.
My job starts most often after the conclusion of the deal. I’m in charge of the following steps
• Create the working groups and affect the contacts
• Adjust the responsibilities, parameters, workflow and interactions
• Define the external contacts and involve them into the project
• Adjust the technical and functional, technical design
• Schedule the deadlines and involve the working groups
• Plan and perform the installation, setup, test and validation
• Plan and perform the trainings
• Follow up the customer request and improve the solution
-
Normand Informatique
- Biological Laboratory Information System Project Manager
2004 - 2011
The solution that I managed was distributed worldwide by a biological analyzer manufacturer.
My responsibilities and activities were as follow:
• Product management :
o Designing and scheduling the future versions
o Management of the specifications
o Competitor survey
• Customer management :
o Pre sale meetings
o Customer request management
o Support, documentation and training management
o Follow-up after installations
• Project Management:
o Software development scheduling
o Risk Analysis and quality management
o Software development follow up and reporting
-
Simedge
- Enhanced Reality Project Manager
2001 - 2003
I was in charge of Enhanced Reality image processing and automatic registration for the ophthalmology.
My responsibilities and activities were as follow:
• Image processing software development, tests and validation,
• Engineer and student management,
• Collaboration with industrial for OEM integration (OIS-Medivision, Hiko, Haag-Streit, Topcon, Nidek),
• Scientific publication survey,
• OEM technical support,
The software developments are about: automatic image registration, automatic mocaising, real time video processing, video stabilization, peripheral management...
-
Tak'Asic
- ASIC’s based data processing modeling
2000 - 2001
The company was specialized in ASIC designing for printing devices. I was in charge of the development of image conversion algorithms.
• Development and conversion of image processing algorithms to ASIC devices,
• Technologic and scientific publication survey,
• C++ development, VHDL and Verilog,
The products are designed for high performance printing systems (Ricoh, OKI) and include colorimetric conversion, scaling, half-toning, JPEG, JBIG and JPEG2000 compression
-
CHR&U de Lille - Faculté de Médecine - Université des Sciences
- Professor Assistant at the University Hospital of Lille (France)
1993 - 2000
Research activities :
• Medical image processing; clinical and technical validation,
• Industrial cooperation (Philips Medical Systems),
• Scientific publications (about 60 papers and oral presentations)
• Electronic hardware development using FPGAs and microprocessors.
• Medical Doctors, Engineers, and student cooperation and management.
Teatcher at University, Engineer and Technicians schools on several topics:
• Image Processing,
• 3D reconstruction,
• Optimization and modeling,
• Neural network, genetic algorithms,
• Signal and images sensors,
• Software programming,
• Microprocessor based electronic design.
The most part of my works as professor assistant was the development and validation of software and algorithms for 2D-3D modeling, registration, matching, reconstruction and fusion. I worked on several kind of images and technologies (MRI, CT, DSA, Nuclear Medicine, Radiotherapy, Abdominal surgery, Ultrasound …).
