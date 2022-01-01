Menu

Eric IMBERT

  • Servair
  • Responsable Contrôle Interne et Gestion des Risques

Tremblay-en-France

Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ParisLe résultat du brevet à Paris Le résultat du BTS à Paris

En résumé

Experienced Head of Internal Control with a demonstrated history of working in the inflight catering and airport assistance industry. Skilled in Transfer Pricing, Internal Audit, Project Management, Business Planning and Customer Relationship Management. Ingénieur centralien (Centrale Paris, today CentraleSupélec).
*******************************************************************************************
Responsable du contrôle interne chevronné avec une expérience confirmée des métiers de la restauration aérienne et de l'assistance aéroportuaire. Compétences en prix de transfert, audit interne, gestion de projet, planification commerciale et gestion de la relation client. Ingénieur centralien (Centrale Paris, aujourd'hui CentraleSupélec).

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Direction commerciale
Informatique
Contrôle interne
Management
Finance
eCommerce
Supply Chain Management
Sarbanes-Oxley
Sage Accounting Software
PeopleSoft
HP Hardware
Compaq/Digital Hardware

Entreprises

  • Servair - Responsable Contrôle Interne et Gestion des Risques

    Finance | Tremblay-en-France (93290) 2009 - 2021 * Responsable de missions d'inspection financière sur les différents centres Servair internationaux
    * Revue annuelle des procédures de contrôle interne issues de la loi Sarbanes-Oxley ;
    * Revue trimestrielle de la matrice des risques ;
    * Documentation et déclaration annuelles des prix de transfert ;
    * Revue du questionnaire d'environnement de contrôle ;
    * Études et argumentaires financiers complexes spécifiques ;
    * Mise à jour et diffusion de la bibliothèque interne de procédures comptables, financières, fiscales et opérationnelles

  • Servair - Responsable Commercial Relations Air France

    Commercial | Tremblay-en-France (93290) 2007 - 2009 Encadrement d'une équipe de commerciaux en charge :
    * de la conception de l'offre alimentaire et de l'organisation des présentations au client de nouvelles prescriptions
    * du traitement des demandes du client de mise en place de nouveaux processus ou de modification de processus existants
    * de l'établissement des tarifs du client pour l'hôtellerie, la logistique piste, le traitement des PMR et l'activité presse
    * de l'établissement des tarifs et des prestations ETEC et COTAM pour l'hôtellerie
    * du suivi de l'évolution de l'ensemble des contrats et avenants
    * de la réponse aux appels d'offres d'Air France et d'ADP

  • Servair - Responsable Études et Développements Informatiques

    Informatique | Tremblay-en-France (93290) 2003 - 2006 Responsable développements, projets et maintenance applicative des cinq pôles de compétence :
    * Supply Chain Management : Integrale 500 (Sage) et PeopleSoft
    * Gestion de production : logiciels COBRA et ATLAS (conception Servair)
    * Systèmes transverses et décisionnels
    * Systèmes centraux
    * Autres développements

  • Compaq - Responsable Informatique

    Informatique | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130) 2001 - 2003 Encadrement d'une équipe de vingt personnes en charge :
    * des projets internes de la filiale nationale
    * du déploiement en France des solutions corporate
    * de l'exploitation et de la maintenance des systèmes existants
    * du support utilisateur de deuxième et troisième niveaux
    * de la formation des utilisateurs

  • Compaq - Directeur de Projets

    Informatique | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130) 2000 - 2001 Responsable de l'ensemble des projets conduits par l'Informatique Interne
    * Encadrement d'une équipe de huit chefs de projets, analystes et développeurs en charge de tous les projets informatiques internes de l'entreprise
    * Interlocuteur unique pour la prise en charge de tout nouveau projet informatique interne ou le déploiement de tout projet européen.

  • Compaq - Chef de Projets e-commerce

    Informatique | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130) 1999 - 2000 Responsable des activités e-commerce de l'Informatique Interne

    * Encadrement de quatre analystes en charge des projets informatiques e-commerce
    * Interlocuteur technique privilégié de la division e-commerce et des directions de Compaq
    * Implications multiples avec les autres pôles du département

  • Unilever - Chef de Projet en Architecture de Systèmes

    Informatique | Levallois-Perret (92300) 1997 - 1999 * Coordination de l'analyse et de la publication de politiques informatiques européennes
    * Recommandations européennes en matière de partage d'information sur Intranet
    * Expertise européenne en termes de choix de logiciels de CRM et de GED

  • Unilever - Analyste de gestion puis chef de projet européen

    Informatique | Levallois-Perret (92300) 1989 - 1997 * Analyse, développement, installation et maintenance de systèmes d'information européens + formation utilisateurs
    * Encadrement d'équipes d'analystes-programmeurs ;
    * Prise en compte du besoin utilisateurs, français ou européens, issus du marketing, des ventes et de la logistique

  • AERO - Ingénieur d'études en recherche opérationnelle

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 1987 - 1989 * Conception et réalisation de logiciels de simulation de lutte anti-sous-marine ;
    * Évaluation et comparaison de performances de matériels de détection

  • Armée de l'Air - Scientifique du contingent

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 1986 - 1987 Scientifique du Contingent de l'armée de l'Air
    Informatisation du système de calculs de primes des Ingénieurs de l'Armement (fortran)

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :