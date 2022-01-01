Eric IMBERT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ParisLe résultat du brevet à Paris Le résultat du BTS à Paris
Experienced Head of Internal Control with a demonstrated history of working in the inflight catering and airport assistance industry. Skilled in Transfer Pricing, Internal Audit, Project Management, Business Planning and Customer Relationship Management. Ingénieur centralien (Centrale Paris, today CentraleSupélec).
Responsable du contrôle interne chevronné avec une expérience confirmée des métiers de la restauration aérienne et de l'assistance aéroportuaire. Compétences en prix de transfert, audit interne, gestion de projet, planification commerciale et gestion de la relation client. Ingénieur centralien (Centrale Paris, aujourd'hui CentraleSupélec).
Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Direction commerciale
Informatique
Contrôle interne
Management
Finance
eCommerce
Supply Chain Management
Sarbanes-Oxley
Sage Accounting Software
PeopleSoft
HP Hardware
Compaq/Digital Hardware