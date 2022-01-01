Menu

Eric LACQUEHAY

NANTERRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • MoneyLine Banking Systems - Chef de projets

    maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Du Contrôle Aérien Militaire (Mont De Marsan)

    Mont De Marsan 1982 - 1982 Contrôle Local d'Aérodrome

  • EFIPN

    Aulnat 1981 - 1982 Elève pilote

    Armée de l'Air - Ecole de Formation Initial du Personnel Navigant

    Escadron Gévaudan

  • Lycée Livet

    Nantes 1978 - 1980 Bac F10 - Micro-mécanique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :