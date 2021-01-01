Menu

Eric THEBOUL

Paris

Entreprises

  • Allen & Overy - Global IT head of service management

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • Allen & Overy - European IT Head

    Paris 2007 - 2012

  • Allen & Overy - Directeur Informatique

    Paris 2001 - 2007 Cabinet d'avocats d'affaires international (4700 personnes worldwide - 230 en France).

  • Caroll International - Responsable des études

    PARIS 1999 - 2001 Filiale du Groupe Vivarte (André) - Distibution textile - Mode féminine.

  • MERANT - Consultant Avant-Vente

    1998 - 1999 Editeur d'ateliers de développement autour du langage COBOL / Systèmes Ouverts et de logiciels de gestion de code.

  • DIVA MICROSYSTEMES - B2P - Ingénieur Systèmes - Responsable technique B2P

    1995 - 1998 Intégration et distribution de solutions SUN Microsystèmes et BULL

  • SOFT QUALITY - Responsable IHM

    1994 - 1995 Editeur de logiciels d'audit de la qualité informatique.

  • MICRO CALL - CANAL IV - Ingénieur d'études

    1993 - 1994 Constructeur de cartes vocales et Editeur de logiciels "Serveur Minitel".

Formations

