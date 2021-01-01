Retail
Eric THEBOUL
Eric THEBOUL
Paris
En résumé
Entreprises
Allen & Overy
- Global IT head of service management
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Allen & Overy
- European IT Head
Paris
2007 - 2012
Allen & Overy
- Directeur Informatique
Paris
2001 - 2007
Cabinet d'avocats d'affaires international (4700 personnes worldwide - 230 en France).
Caroll International
- Responsable des études
PARIS
1999 - 2001
Filiale du Groupe Vivarte (André) - Distibution textile - Mode féminine.
MERANT
- Consultant Avant-Vente
1998 - 1999
Editeur d'ateliers de développement autour du langage COBOL / Systèmes Ouverts et de logiciels de gestion de code.
DIVA MICROSYSTEMES - B2P
- Ingénieur Systèmes - Responsable technique B2P
1995 - 1998
Intégration et distribution de solutions SUN Microsystèmes et BULL
SOFT QUALITY
- Responsable IHM
1994 - 1995
Editeur de logiciels d'audit de la qualité informatique.
MICRO CALL - CANAL IV
- Ingénieur d'études
1993 - 1994
Constructeur de cartes vocales et Editeur de logiciels "Serveur Minitel".
Formations
Réseau
Daria BOUROVA
Fréget OLIVIER
Jonathan MEZENCE
Laure ESCLAPEZ
Mathieu ODET
Noémie LEGOUPIL
Olivier FRÉGET
Patrick NESELRADE
Raphaël HÉLION
Thomas ROUSSELOT