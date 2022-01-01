Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Eric VILLEMAGNE
Ajouter
Eric VILLEMAGNE
Ifis Interactive
CEO
Boulogne-Billancourt
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ifis Interactive
- CEO
Direction générale | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100)
2012 - maintenant
www.ifis-interactive.ifis.fr
IFIS
- Responsable du Pôle Marketing Administratif et Financier
2005 - maintenant
www.ifis.fr
Formations
IUT
Tours
1992 - 1994
Finance Comptabilité
Réseau
Agnès HERPERS
Christophe BOILEAU
David CHAMARD BOIS
David CORVAISIER
Fabien ASTIC
Gaelle LIONET
Isabelle DUHAMEL
Olivier PRENTOUT
Philippe ROBINET
Pierre FAUCHART
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z