Menu

Eric VILLEMAGNE

  • Ifis Interactive
  • CEO

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ifis Interactive - CEO

    Direction générale | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100) 2012 - maintenant www.ifis-interactive.ifis.fr

  • IFIS - Responsable du Pôle Marketing Administratif et Financier

    2005 - maintenant www.ifis.fr

Formations

  • IUT

    Tours 1992 - 1994 Finance Comptabilité

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :