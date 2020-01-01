Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Eric WAUTERS
Ajouter
Eric WAUTERS
BEZONS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GROUPS AND PARTNERS
- CONSULTANT REAL ESTATE / IMMOBILIER
2009 - maintenant
WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT
FOR SEVERAL GROUPS
AND A LAWYER OFFICE
Universal Field Coaching
- Coach -
2004 - 2013
Koll and Wauters
- Founder - Co Manager -
2002 - 2004
QUORUM INTERNATIONAL
- Directing development World
1997 - 2001
Directing development World
Quorum International
janvier 1997 – décembre 2001 (5 ans)
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandra JOUAN
Arnaud ZOCCA
Berty BARBE
Catherine IGUINIZ
Christine LE DREO
Davy PASSARD
Isabelle PRUVOST