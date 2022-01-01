Menu

Erik LINDER

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Accenture - Manager

    Paris 2005 - maintenant expertise in Design, Testing, Integration and Operations for telecom operators with a strong background in IT and electrical engineering

    wireline (IP,MPLS,ATM)
    services: Broadband(xDSL,FTTx), VoIP, IPTV, Call centers, broadcaster service, cpe/stb
    data center and cloud: DC network and virtualization

    design and hands on experience on telecom vendors (Ericsson-Redback, Alcalu, Cisco, Nortel, ACME packet, Huawei, Fujitsu, Stonesoft), Genesys, Microsoft media room, NDS, EventIS, VMWARE

    clients: UPC (NL,IE,DE), British Telecom (BT), orange OBS, Deutsche Telekom - T-online, KPN, UPC, Safran (SIS), Portugal Telecom, Vimpelcom, TDC, Rejkavik Energy

    Projects: datacenter network end 2 end architect, DC network delivery lead, project management deployement of encryption design, subject matter expert for code red on telecommunication services (Voice, Call center, DSL...), trouble management lead for IPTV...

