Erik SINNO

I am an environmental engineer, specialising in air quality and meteorology. I managed research studies in air quality in cockpits and developed processes to analyse indoor air quality of cars. I have conducted many air dispersion modelling assessments for industrial facilities in France and Africa, as well as health risk assessments and over 30 environmental audits of real estate and industrial sites. I have experience in undertaking impact and risk assessments in compliance with the French regulation standards (operating permit procedure) and with the International Finance Corporation performance standards.



