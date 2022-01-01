Menu

Erik SINNO

En résumé

I am an environmental engineer, specialising in air quality and meteorology. I managed research studies in air quality in cockpits and developed processes to analyse indoor air quality of cars. I have conducted many air dispersion modelling assessments for industrial facilities in France and Africa, as well as health risk assessments and over 30 environmental audits of real estate and industrial sites. I have experience in undertaking impact and risk assessments in compliance with the French regulation standards (operating permit procedure) and with the International Finance Corporation performance standards.

Mes compétences :
Audit
Environnement

Entreprises

  • ENVIRON France - Consultant Senior

    maintenant Qualité de l'air

    Ingénieur en charge du développement de l'activité air d'ENVIRON en France :

    - étude de dispersion atmosphérique de rejets de sites industriels dans le cadre de dossier ICPE,
    - étude de la qualité de l'air à l'échelle régionale (cadastre d'émission, mesures, modélisation photochimique),
    - conseil et tierce expertise dans le cadre de contentieux avec l'administration (préfecture, DRIRE).


    Audit

    Consultant senior en charge de la réalisation d'audits EHS (Phase I et conformité réglementaire) dans le cadre de cession ou acquisition de biens immobiliers (bureaux, centres commerciaux) ou de sites industriels (pharmacie, chimie, fonderies, imprimerie, logistique) pour des clients nationaux et internationaux.

    Encadrement et formation à la pratique de l'audit EHS de jeunes ingénieurs.


    Risque industriel

    Ingénieur en charge de la gestion et du suivi de dossiers de demande d'autorisation d'exploiter d'installations classées, et également en charge de la réalisation des études des dangers et des évaluations des risques sanitaires.


    Développement économique

    Dans le cadre du développement des activités d'ENVIRON en France, consultant en charge du développement et du suivi d'un portefeuille de clients et prospects.

  • ICF Environnement - Chef de Projet

    Gennevilliers 2002 - 2007

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Ingénieur

    Rueil Malmaison 2001 - 2002 Ingénieur R&D en charge de l'évaluation de la qualité de l'air dans les habitacles automobiles (particules en suspension, NOx, COV et odeurs) en situations réelles (périphérique parisien, rue canyon, tunnels) et sur banc d'essais (en collaboration avec le CSTB), évaluation également des performances des systèmes de filtration des climatisations.

    Propositions de préconisationd et d'amélioration des équipements de filtration.

    Rédaction et tests des procédures d'évaluations de la qualité de l'air des véhicules.

