Erik WAGENAAR

GENEVA

En résumé

People-minded hands-on entrepreneurial experienced Executive, combining communication, negotiation and operational skills with a talent for profitability.
Proven ability to streamline organizations and build up intercultural and external relationships.
A people oriented human being who easily builds and grows relationships. Open approach to his work environment with a strong focus on team work which lead to high quality performance from staff. A broadly developed, target oriented person, committed to the need of continuous innovation and change and experienced in handling the tension related to these processes.



Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Négociation commerciale
Direction générale
Négociation achats

Entreprises

  • Ramada Encore Geneve, EHLP Sàrl - Owner/ General Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Ramada Encore Geneve, GLPH SA - General Manager

    2004 - maintenant

  • NH Geneva Airport - Director of Sales

    2001 - 2004

Formations

  • Hoge Hotelschool Maastricht (Maastricht)

    Maastricht 1987 - 1992 Finance

  • Dr F.H. De Bruyne Lyceum (Utrecht)

    Utrecht 1979 - 1986

