Ertan ANADOL

Mes compétences :
SEO
Webmarketing
Business development
Social media
SMO
E-business
SEM
Entreprises
adMingle France
- CEO
2014 - maintenant
Google
- Agency Relationship Manager
Paris2014 - 2015
IProspect
- Head of Sales
2012 - 2013
IProspect (Aposition)
- Deputy Head of Sales
2011 - 2012
Aegis Media / Isobar - Aposition
- International Business Development Manager
2008 - 2011Responsible for Internationalisation of Products and Services, B2B and B2C. Seeking Strategic Partnerships and implementing a network oriented marketing approach for Upsales and New Business. Creation, Packaging and Pricing of new offers. Negotiation and Development of strategic relationships.
2007 - 2008Responsible of a portfolio of clients (6-figures budget). E.g.: Fnac, Century 21, Camif, Group PPR / Red Cats - Shopoon, Annonces- /Pages Jaunes, Kijiji / Petit annonces Ebay. Technical and semantical Audits of customers’ online presence. Analyze and recommend actions in order to improve the clients online visibility. Supervise implementation of recommendations. Transversal management of external Service providers and customer internal units. Strategy consulting on Online Activities based on Web analytics. Selection of Key Performance indicators and design of action plans. Self initiated project to transfer internal analytical methods and software into international markets. Creation of project plan and piloting a project in order to penetrate the German market.
E-Consultants
- E-Business Consultant
2005 - 2007Consultant for E-Business and Online communication. Analyzing, optimizing/developing online activities and strategies for clients. Transforming client needs into requirements specifications. Aligning Business Objectives and Online Strategies. Project Management, selection and management of contacts to service providers, agencies and freelancers. Interface between client, developers, designers and users. Projects of E-Commerce B2C and B2B, Online Marketing, Website Launching, CMS, SEO.
Siemens S.A.S.
- E-Business Analyst
Saint-Denis2004 - 2005Corporate Information and Operation
(Certified) Rollout Partner for the creation and deployment of Inter- and Intranet Sites on the Siemens CMS (CCMI) and for creation and deployment of B2B and B2C E-Sales Systems for Siemens (eCI). Project Management, Interface between internal / external clients and developers in Austria / SAP Team in France. Requirements specification,
project planning and supervising. Training of key users on the systems. Self initiated project, creating a tool for process optimization and subsequent sales of the tool to the Siemens Headquarters in Germany, creating a 5-figures benefit for the department.
Formations
Albertus Magnus (Cologne)
Cologne2007 - 2007Master’s Thesis
Business Economics - Master’s Thesis: Individualized printed Newspaper. Business Strategy Development with focus on Pricing of Paid Content and Usability. Obtaining a Master of Science in Business administration and Computer Science (with distinction).