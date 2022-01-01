Erwan ALLAIN

Mes passions sont le graphisme, le football et la pizza.



Je suis passionné par la création, ,depuis 2006, je me renseigne sur le web et plus particulièrement sur les évolution graphique de celui-ci et de son environnement.

Mes études en école d'art m'ont donné des connaissances en histoire des arts et en graphisme pure ce qui me permet aujourd'hui d’être opérationnel en tant que graphiste.



Je recherche un stage de 2 mois après cette années scolaire je suis polyvalent dans les domaines artistique Print et surtout Web n'hésitez pas a me contacter.







My passions are graphics, football and pizza.



I am passionate about the creation, since 2006, I learn about the web and more particularly about the graphic evolution of this one and its environment.

My studies in art school gave me knowledge in the history of the arts and in pure graphics which allows me today to be operational as a graphic designer.



I am looking for an internship of 2 months after this school year I am versatile in the artistic fields Print and especially Web do not hesitate to contact me.