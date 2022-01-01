Erwan GOURIOU

2012 - 2013Lead Architect on Dual SIM 3G-2G project (>150 m.y)
Definition of requirements (functionnal, performances, ...).
Participation to contract definition with Third party.
Close work with project management and all involved teams to define specific WoW for DSDS specifics (unusual telecom project: no 3GPP specs): information sharing, test methods, integration steps.
ST Ericsson
- Telecom Coordinator - Smartphone Platform
GRENOBLE2010 - 2012Working on Modem Integration of a third party protocol stack on Smartphone platform (GSM/HSxPA)
I'm responsible of telecom validation of the protocol stack once integrated on the platform (GCF, Functional, Performance, Benchmark)
Owner of the Architecture discussions with Protocol stack supplier I drive discussions related to pure telecom items and ensure tracking of Change Requests and implementation of customer specific features.
ST-Ericsson
- Architect Integrator - DSDS 2G
2009 - 2010Working as Architect Integrator on GSM platform, I work on DSDS project from requirements specification to mass production.
Scope of activity: Requirements specification, Validation plan set up, Lead integrator then Lead architecture in second phase of the project (Handling of change requests coming from customer and studies to achieve full performances)
NXP
- Architecte Intégrateur
2008 - 2009Responsable de l'architecture et de la validation des couches Service ProVider, SIM/USIM et Non Access Stratum sur un projet de plateforme Dual Mode 2G/3G.
Au contact direct du client lors de la phase de validation du produit final, je défini le design des demandes client et leurs plans de validation, je supporte les équipes de développement et participe activement au déploiement chez le client.
Ce projet se déroule dans un contexte international en coopération avec des équipes indiennes, chinoises et coréennes.
SII Rennes
- Ingénieur Développement
Paris-13E-Arrondissement2004 - 2007Ingénieur développement protocole
Participations au développement de plateformes GSM/GPRS/DTM/UMTS.
Développement et expertise des couches protocles L2/L3 (Non Acces Stratum):
Gestion de la mobilité (MM)
Gestion des appels (CM)
Validation des développements:
Tests unitaires Attol/Nexe
Tests d'intégration sur cible (Réseaux réels, SAS/USAS)
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Electricité Et De Mécanique (Nancy)
Nancy2000 - 2003Ingénierie des Systèmes Automatisés