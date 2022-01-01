Erwan LE BRAS

France Telecom
- Project leader in audiovisual expertise
Paris2009 - 2014
France Telecom
- Codec Engineer
Paris2006 - 2009Parallel H.264 decoder and optimizations for HD application.
Stereo correspondence study for telepresence enhancement.
Stereo support for H.264 encoder.
VITEC
- Expert codec DSP
2005 - 2006Worked on a multi-processor architecture for MPEG-2 encoding.
Research projects follow-up and development based on AVC-SVC. (SUIT - FP6)
Envivio
- Expert codec DSP
2004 - 2005Organization of the optimization team inside the codec team.
Proposed and set up a new Configuration Management process.
We speed-up the H.264 DSP encoder by 2 between 2 versions.
Software architecture and multi-processor design for the HD version.
Envivio
- Codec engineer
2001 - 2004Worked on MPEG4 and H264 codecs.
Responsible for the enhancement, optimization (speed enhancement) and port of those codecs:
- port, mapped and optimized a H.264 encoder on a 8 DSP board.
- achieved real-time performances on the H.264 encoder by optimizing the key algorithms.
- gave real-time performances to the MPEG4 encoder. Proposed a solution to parallelize it: patent WO2004100557.
- speed-up the MPEG4 decoder by 2 and conform it to the standard.
Envivio
- Intern engineer
2000 - 2001Worked on tools for video streams manipulation.
Developed a MPEG4 image codec (standard based on wavelet and zerotree), and enhanced the standard through an amendment (14496-5/AMD3).
Integrated and optimized codecs.
Worked on an MPEG4 authoring tool in Portland (US).