Erwan LE BRAS

Paris

Mes compétences :
DSP
H264
MPEG
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Orange - Project Manager TV services

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • France Telecom - Project leader in audiovisual expertise

    Paris 2009 - 2014

  • France Telecom - Codec Engineer

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Parallel H.264 decoder and optimizations for HD application.
    Stereo correspondence study for telepresence enhancement.
    Stereo support for H.264 encoder.

  • VITEC - Expert codec DSP

    2005 - 2006 Worked on a multi-processor architecture for MPEG-2 encoding.
    Research projects follow-up and development based on AVC-SVC. (SUIT - FP6)

  • Envivio - Expert codec DSP

    2004 - 2005 Organization of the optimization team inside the codec team.
    Proposed and set up a new Configuration Management process.
    We speed-up the H.264 DSP encoder by 2 between 2 versions.
    Software architecture and multi-processor design for the HD version.

  • Envivio - Codec engineer

    2001 - 2004 Worked on MPEG4 and H264 codecs.
    Responsible for the enhancement, optimization (speed enhancement) and port of those codecs:
    - port, mapped and optimized a H.264 encoder on a 8 DSP board.
    - achieved real-time performances on the H.264 encoder by optimizing the key algorithms.
    - gave real-time performances to the MPEG4 encoder. Proposed a solution to parallelize it: patent WO2004100557.
    - speed-up the MPEG4 decoder by 2 and conform it to the standard.

  • Envivio - Intern engineer

    2000 - 2001 Worked on tools for video streams manipulation.
    Developed a MPEG4 image codec (standard based on wavelet and zerotree), and enhanced the standard through an amendment (14496-5/AMD3).
    Integrated and optimized codecs.
    Worked on an MPEG4 authoring tool in Portland (US).

