Menu

Erwan PIRIOU

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Issy-les-Moulineaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
VHDL
UNIX
Microsoft Windows
Matlab
Linux
C++
C Programming Language
FPGA
Python Programming
software design
hardware implementation
digital processing
Workload Dependent BTI Analysis
Verilog
Texas Instruments Hardware
SystemC
Synopsys Software
Simulations
Signal Processing
SUN Hardware > Sun SPARC series
PC Hardware
Mentor Graphics
Image Processing
IP
FEC
CPU ARM
Advanced RISC Machine (ARM)

Entreprises

  • CEA LIST - Ingénieur/Chercheur

    2007 - maintenant Département Architecture, Conceptionde circuits intégrés et Logiciels Embarqués, Saclay.

    Depuis 2015 : Laboratoire LAAA (Laboratoire Adéquation Algorithme Architecture)
    ** Responsable du développement de chaîne matérielle de traitement pour les solutions de vision embarquées
    ---> Conception de plateformes mixte FPGA/CPU ARM/IP dédiées
    ---> Mise en oeuvre Linux sur FPGA

    2007-2014 :
    Laboratoire LCE (Laboratoire Calculs Embarqués)
    ** Responsable Laboratoire Commun LIST/ éditeur industriel de logiciels
    ---> Optimisation de la consommation pour les architectures programmables
    ---> Définition de nouvelles approches au niveau système pour la réduction de la consommation ----> Développement de cas d’étude pour la validation des approches spécifiées

    ** Chef de Projet Européen avec 15 partenaires académiques et industriels
    ---> Conduite de projet, gestion des ressources, définition de spécifications
    ---> Développement d’un module d’accélération pour une réduction globale de la
    consommation d'énergie
    ---> Prototype de démonstration récompensé au NanoElectronics Forum Dublin 2011

    ** Chercheur/Développeur – contrat avec un fabricant de semi-conducteurs
    ---> Etude algorithmique : profiling kernels applicatifs sur différentes cibles d’architecture
    ---> Proposition d’une spécification préliminaire pour une architecture performante pour base de solution manycore

    ** Chercheur/Développeur
    - projet pour le pôle de compétitivité Systematic
    ---> Proposition d’une architecture de processeur fiabilisé pour l’automobile
    ---> Réalisation d’un prototype d’architecture multiprocesseurs

  • Bretagne - Doctorant

    2003 - 2007 Sujet: "Apport de la modélisation et de la conception de haut niveau pour le développement d'architectures dédiées à la Turbo Réception"
    Subject : "Contribution of high level design and synthesis to develop a flexible architecture dedicated to block turbo codes"

    --- Etude applicative codes correcteur d'erreurs (ECC) et analyse de l'espace de conception
    --- Analyse des méthodologies existantes pour la conception notamment la HLS
    --- Proposition d'une architecture adaptative sur cible FPGA Altera (NIOS/HDL)
    --- Réalisation d'un prototype d'architecture flexible pour le codage canal (turbocodes en blocs)

Formations

Réseau