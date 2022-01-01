Menu

Erwin BESNAULT

LYON

En résumé

I want to pursue a career in videogame, as a Game or Narrative Designer and I survived Community Management and QA Testing. If that's not resilience and dedication, I'm not sure what is.

Mes compétences :
Créativité
Rédaction web
Community management
Marketing
Ecriture
Microsoft Office
Rédaction
Adobe Creative Suite
Stratégie de communication
Conception-rédaction
Communication
Narrative Design
Game design
Jira
Devtrack

Entreprises

  • Electronic Arts - Testeur Localisation

    LYON 2017 - 2017 Testeur Localisation FR

  • OUAT Entertainment - Community Manager

    Angoulême 2016 - 2016

  • TV83 - Chroniqueur

    2015 - 2016 Chroniqueur bénévole jeux vidéo pour une WebTV locale.
    Rédaction d'articles

  • Conseil Général du Var - Emplois saisonniers

    TOULON 2011 - 2014 ASSOVAR
    - Emplois saisonniers (Juillet - Août) au sein d'un service sociale ;
    - Accueil du public, responsabilité d'une billetterie.

  • Toulon Provence Méditerranée - Emploi saisonnier

    2010 - 2010 Surveillance d'un site protégé et accueil du public.

Formations