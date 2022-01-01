Erwin BESNAULT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I want to pursue a career in videogame, as a Game or Narrative Designer and I survived Community Management and QA Testing. If that's not resilience and dedication, I'm not sure what is.
Mes compétences :
Créativité
Rédaction web
Community management
Marketing
Ecriture
Microsoft Office
Rédaction
Adobe Creative Suite
Stratégie de communication
Conception-rédaction
Communication
Narrative Design
Game design
Jira
Devtrack