Fabien CHARDON

Over 20 years of experience as a sales professional with technical expertise in distribution and delivery. Outstanding capacity to develop and manage sales channels and agents with innovative strategies resulting in increased revenue. Skilled at developing sales in new areas within highly competitive markets. Extensive knowledge of distribution networks between European and American markets. Proven ability to integrate and adapt to a new company culture and organization.



Key Words: Sales, International Sales, Strategic Plan, Market research, Water market, Marketing, Environment, Energy, Water Meters, Pumps, Liquid tanks, Motors, Lean Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Key account, Recruitment,

Suez, Degremont, Veolia, EDF, GDF, OTV,



Mes compétences :

Grands Compte / Key account

Marché de l'eau / Water market

Marché énergie / Energy market

Vente international / international Sales

Vente

Environnement

Eau

Ingénierie