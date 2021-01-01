Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fabien CHOFFEL
Ajouter
Fabien CHOFFEL
AUBAGNE ET TOULON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Scalian - Eurogiciel
- Responsable d’Agence
2018 - maintenant
Eurogiciel
- Ingenieur d'Affaires
Labege
2016 - 2017
Sogeti High Tech
- Sales Representative
TOULOUSE
2015 - 2016
Sogeti High Tech
- Technical Manager
TOULOUSE
2012 - 2014
Formations
ISEN Toulon
Toulon
2003 - 2006
Réseau
Alain BÉTOURNÉ
Bérangère GONZALEZ
Christophe COLOSIO
Jean Michel LEBEC
Mariam EL GALTA
Mina HERVÉ
Philippe BLUM
Raphael FRETZ