Fabien DUBAND

10 years of industrial and commercial experience in France and abroad. Leadership and strong taste for management.

Understand the challenges of the company with a customer and product approach.

Ensures operational excellence through team mobilization.



www.fabienduband@gmail.com



APEC:

http://jd.apec.fr/MesCV/ApecIndexMesCV.jsp?PEGA...



Linkedin:

http://www.linkedin.com/in/fabienduband



Mes compétences :

Change management

World Class Manufacturing

Lean management

5S, VSM, TPM