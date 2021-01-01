Fabien DUBAND

Menu

En résumé

10 years of industrial and commercial experience in France and abroad. Leadership and strong taste for management.
Understand the challenges of the company with a customer and product approach.
Ensures operational excellence through team mobilization.

Mes compétences :
Change management
World Class Manufacturing
Lean management
5S, VSM, TPM

Entreprises

  • Vitrage Isolant Technique - Industrial Director

    Technique | Paray-le-Monial (71600) 2020 - maintenant - Manage the production and investments at the Group's 3 sites
    - Continue the industrial development
    - Lead the WCM program

  • BSTS - Directeur commercial

    Autun (71400) 2018 - 2019 Responsible for directing the commercial department:
    - Manage and nurture existing customer relationships to safeguard/expand current business base and acquire new customers: Visits, Calls for tenders, Trade fairs
    - Monitor performance of sales as well as business fixed and variable costs
    - Define weekly work schedule for each team with actions follow up

  • Glassolutions Saint-gobain - Directeur d'établissement

    Lorient (56100) 2015 - 2018 Responsible for directing and coordinating the daily operations of a manufacturing plant

  • GLASSOLUTIONS Saint-Gobain - Site manager

    Peterborough UK 2012 - 2015 Responsible for directing and coordinating the daily operations of a manufacturing plant i.e. Customer Service, Manufacturing, Purchasing, Distribution operations as well as manufacturing support functions: Planning and Maintenance.

  • GLASSOLUTIONS Saint-Gobain - Regional WCM manager

    Technique | Coventry, Dudley, Peterborough UK 2010 - 2012 Projects within 3 divisions:
    - Contracting (2 sites)
    - Architectural
    - Glass Processing and Distribution (3 sites: Midlands)

    Objectives:
    Management of the WCM teams, planning and follow up of the projects, WCM training.

    2011 results:
    - Glass Processing and Distribution:
    Overall Equipment Effectiveness deployment, Internal & External Quality analysis i.e. scratched & marked glass reduction, Total Productive Maintenance deployment i.e. autonomous management, 21 5s projects, Standardisation and Visual Management, Group purchasing for spacer bars, Performance Control System deployment i.e. review of accountabilities & responsibilities of all levels of staff.
    - Contracting and Architectural:
    Visual Stream Mapping deployment, Standardisation of the processes, 3 5s projects.

  • Saint-gobain - UK coordinator for World Class Manufacturing

    Staverton, Stafford, Burgess Hill UK 2008 - 2010 I was the WCM engineer in Saint-Gobain Abrasives in UK. I was working in 3 factories: Staverton (superabrasives), Stafford (Bonded) and Burgess Hill (core drill+blades) + Supply Chain

    Regarding the key performance indicators of each factory, my work is based on Quality, Cost and Delivery. So, to do to that, I'm using all the World class manufacturing tools (5s, visual stream mapping, workplace organisation, 8 wastes, ...) to reducing the lead time, increase the On-Time-In-Full and the quality.

    few results:
    o -25% stocks of raw matrials in one department
    o 35% cost reduction for one range of products
    o +30% production outputs in one department
    o workplace improvement
    o Stock reduction
    o 5S projects

  • Saint-gobain - Engineer R&D

    Stafford UK 2008 - 2008 5 months between April and September 2008

    Works made:
    Rationalization of raw materials (Bonds and Binders) for abrasives wheels
    Reject control

    Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of bonded, coated, and super abrasives; and thin wheels. The company offers bonded abrasives products, including grinding and cut-off wheels, snagging wheels, segments, mounted wheels, plugs, and cones for cutting and forming applications in primary metals, welding, and metal fabrication markets

  • SERRASTONE - School project

    2008 - 2008 4 months between January and April 2008.
    It was a project between my enginnering school and SERRASTONE.

    Works made:
    The influence of Temperature and pressure in the gypsum carbonatation

  • Ceric Technologies - Engineer

    LLIRIA SP 2007 - 2007 CERIC (Plant Construction and Equipment for the Production of Clay Building Materials) in LLIRIA (SPAIN).

    4 months between April and August 2007

    Works made:
    assembling and switch on a tiles kiln,
    Setting of burners,
    fired product control.

    Nowadays, CERIC's activities can be grouped into 6 areas: building material in fired clay, fine and technical ceramics, concrete... see more building material, Industrial data processing and process control measures, automatic handling and robotics. Through a combination of subsidiaries, and agencies, CERIC serves markets worldwide.

  • QUIMICER (Espagne) - Technician assistant

    Castellon SP 2006 - 2006 QUIMICER (enamels producer) in Castellon (SPAIN).

    4 months between April and August 2006

    Works made:
    materials control
    Product control.

  • Pyrolave - Chief of second year engineer project

    2006 - 2007 6 months between October 2006 and March 2007

    Works made: « Enamelled lava »
    Management of raw materials,
    group management.

  • CERIC (France) - Engineer assistant

    Nolay (21340) 2005 - 2005 CERN (R&D laboratories) at Nolay (FRANCE).

    2 months between June and July 2005

    Works made:
    Firing test,
    firing cycle control.

  • LOCA france - Operator

    Autun (71400) 2003 - 2004 Works made:
    Build the start village of "Tour de France" (cycling)

Formations

  • Universidad Jaume 1 UJI (Castello De La Pana)

    Castello De La Pana 2005 - 2006 ceramica, Materias de Construcción

    Matériaux céramiques - He estudiado de octubre 2005 hasta enero 2006.

    Experimentació en Tecnologia Ceràmica I
    Experimentació en Tecnologia Ceràmica II
    Ciència dels Materials
    Preparació de Primeres Matèries per a la Indústria Ceràmica
    Propietats dels Materials Ceràmics

  • ENSCI (Limoges)

    Limoges 2004 - 2008 Ingeniera Cerámica Industrial y Materias de Construcción

    verres,
    réfractaires,
    produits de terre cuite,
    frittage, traitements thermiques,
    technologie des fours,broyage,
    propriétés thermomécaniques,
    ingénierie des systèmes de production,
    diagrammes d’équilibre,
    matières premières

  • Lycée Carnot (Dijon)

    Dijon 2003 - 2004 física y química

  • Lycée Jacques Amyot

    Auxerre 2002 - 2003 física y química

