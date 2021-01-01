Fabien DUBAND

-
Technique | Paray-le-Monial (71600)
2020 - maintenant
- Manage the production and investments at the Group's 3 sites
- Continue the industrial development
- Lead the WCM program
BSTS
- Directeur commercial
Autun (71400)
2018 - 2019
Responsible for directing the commercial department:
- Manage and nurture existing customer relationships to safeguard/expand current business base and acquire new customers: Visits, Calls for tenders, Trade fairs
- Monitor performance of sales as well as business fixed and variable costs
- Define weekly work schedule for each team with actions follow up
Glassolutions Saint-gobain
- Directeur d'établissement
Lorient (56100)
2015 - 2018
Responsible for directing and coordinating the daily operations of a manufacturing plant
GLASSOLUTIONS Saint-Gobain
- Site manager
Peterborough UK
2012 - 2015
Responsible for directing and coordinating the daily operations of a manufacturing plant i.e. Customer Service, Manufacturing, Purchasing, Distribution operations as well as manufacturing support functions: Planning and Maintenance.
GLASSOLUTIONS Saint-Gobain
- Regional WCM manager
Technique | Coventry, Dudley, Peterborough UK
2010 - 2012
Projects within 3 divisions:
- Contracting (2 sites)
- Architectural
- Glass Processing and Distribution (3 sites: Midlands)
Objectives:
Management of the WCM teams, planning and follow up of the projects, WCM training.
2011 results:
- Glass Processing and Distribution:
Overall Equipment Effectiveness deployment, Internal & External Quality analysis i.e. scratched & marked glass reduction, Total Productive Maintenance deployment i.e. autonomous management, 21 5s projects, Standardisation and Visual Management, Group purchasing for spacer bars, Performance Control System deployment i.e. review of accountabilities & responsibilities of all levels of staff.
- Contracting and Architectural:
Visual Stream Mapping deployment, Standardisation of the processes, 3 5s projects.
Saint-gobain
- UK coordinator for World Class Manufacturing
Staverton, Stafford, Burgess Hill UK
2008 - 2010
I was the WCM engineer in Saint-Gobain Abrasives in UK. I was working in 3 factories: Staverton (superabrasives), Stafford (Bonded) and Burgess Hill (core drill+blades) + Supply Chain
Regarding the key performance indicators of each factory, my work is based on Quality, Cost and Delivery. So, to do to that, I'm using all the World class manufacturing tools (5s, visual stream mapping, workplace organisation, 8 wastes, ...) to reducing the lead time, increase the On-Time-In-Full and the quality.
few results:
o -25% stocks of raw matrials in one department
o 35% cost reduction for one range of products
o +30% production outputs in one department
o workplace improvement
o Stock reduction
o 5S projects
Saint-gobain
- Engineer R&D
Stafford UK
2008 - 2008
5 months between April and September 2008
Works made:
Rationalization of raw materials (Bonds and Binders) for abrasives wheels
Reject control
http://www.saint-gobain.com/fr/html/groupe/abrasifs.asp
Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of bonded, coated, and super abrasives; and thin wheels. The company offers bonded abrasives products, including grinding and cut-off wheels, snagging wheels, segments, mounted wheels, plugs, and cones for cutting and forming applications in primary metals, welding, and metal fabrication markets
SERRASTONE
- School project
2008 - 2008
4 months between January and April 2008.
It was a project between my enginnering school and SERRASTONE.
Works made:
The influence of Temperature and pressure in the gypsum carbonatation
http://www.serrastone.net/
Ceric Technologies
- Engineer
LLIRIA SP
2007 - 2007
CERIC (Plant Construction and Equipment for the Production of Clay Building Materials) in LLIRIA (SPAIN).
4 months between April and August 2007
Works made:
assembling and switch on a tiles kiln,
Setting of burners,
fired product control.
http://www.ceric.fr/page.php/web/index
http://www.tejasborja.es/home.asp
Nowadays, CERIC’s activities can be grouped into 6 areas: building material in fired clay, fine and technical ceramics, concrete... see more building material, Industrial data processing and process control measures, automatic handling and robotics. Through a combination of subsidiaries, and agencies, CERIC serves markets worldwide.
-
QUIMICER (Espagne)
- Technician assistant
Castellon SP
2006 - 2006
QUIMICER (enamels producer) in Castellon (SPAIN).
4 months between April and August 2006
Works made:
materials control
Product control.
http://www.quimicer.com/
Pyrolave
- Chief of second year engineer project
2006 - 2007
6 months between October 2006 and March 2007
Works made: « Enamelled lava »
Management of raw materials,
group management.
CERIC (France)
- Engineer assistant
Nolay (21340)
2005 - 2005
CERN (R&D laboratories) at Nolay (FRANCE).
2 months between June and July 2005
Works made:
Firing test,
firing cycle control.
http://www.ceric.fr/page.php/web/index
LOCA france
- Operator
Autun (71400)
2003 - 2004
Works made:
Build the start village of "Tour de France" (cycling)
http://www.francelocation.com/