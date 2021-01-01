Fabien LAMIGEON

-
Wyplay
- Project Leader - Project AMIDALA
ALLAUCH
2017 - maintenant
Take over of the AMIDALA Project.
- Improvement of the process respect
- Improvement of the quality,
- Improvement of the relationship with the customer
- Lead of a 16 engineers team
- Interface with some international partners : Humax, Cisco, ST Microelectronics, Skillbill, V-NOVA, TATA
- Synchronisation with the partners (alignment meetings, defects meetings, etc)
- Reporting for the Italian customer
- Project health monitoring
- Risks management
-
Wyplay
- Project Leader - Project NTE V6
ALLAUCH
2015 - 2017
Scrum Master role then Project Leader for a new android IPTV STB (Set Top Box) project realized for Proximus (previously known as Belgacom).
+ Interface with some international partners : Huawei, Broadcom, Verimatrix, etc
+ Synchronisation with the partners (alignment meetings, CCB, etc)
+ Reporting for the Belgian customer
+ Management from 8 to 16 engineers team with some remote people
+ Creation and management of the project product backlog at the beginning of the project.
.. and some task requested by the role of Scrum Master : planification of SPM, dailies, sprint review, retrospectives, team motivation, team building and facilator.
-
WYPLAY
- Scrum Master - Project POLKA
ALLAUCH
2014 - 2015
Scrum Master for a development IPTV STB (Set Top Box) project realized for SKY Italia
International team : RT-RK (Serbian) / Skillbill (Italian) / Wyplay (French)
Responsible of the agile method application.
Organization of Sprint Planning Meetings, dailies, sprint review, retrospective.
Press release : http://www.broadbandtvnews.com/2015/04/21/frog-by-wyplay-powers-sky-on-telecom-italia/
-
Groupe Bull
- Chef de Projet - Projet SICS
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
2013 - 2014
Encadrement de 15 personnes. Suivi de la production logicielle inspiré de la méthode AGILE/SCRUM
-
Groupe Bull
- Chef de Projet - Projet IAM51
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
2012 - 2013
Encadrement de 15/20 personnes. Reporting mensuel (financier, avancement, plan de charge, risques) à la hiérarchie. Reporting client.
-
Groupe Bull
- Développeur puis Chef de Projet Junior - Projet INDE
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
2009 - 2012
Responsable d'une équipe de 10 personnes : répartition des tâches, reporting, tierce recette applicative, contact client. Contact client, suivi des réalisations, conduite de réunions, gestion des conflits. Développement d’un système de séquençage de lancement de torpilles, missiles et mines destiné à être embarqué dans un sous-marin d’attaque de classe Scorpène. Déploiement d'une plate-forme de quatre serveurs destinée à la qualification continue du développement en cours.
-
Groupe Bull
- Développeur JAVA - Projet TORPM
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
2008 - 2009
Développement d’un système de séquençage de lancement de torpilles destiné à être embarqué dans un sous-marin nucléaire de 4ème génération.
-
Bull
- Développeur JAVA - Projet INDE i2
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
2008 - 2008
Réalisation de scénarios de tests automatisés (JUnits) visant à valider les exigences structurantes du système de combat du sous-marin d’attaque de classe Scorpène. Modélisation UML des scénarios de test.
-
Bull
- Développeur JAVA - Projet LDT
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
2007 - 2008
Intégration des développements de composants LDT (Liaisons de Données Tactiques) destinés aux FREMMs (Frégates Multi-Mission) dans le but de former un système autonome de liaison de données (MONALISA) pouvant être embarqué dans tout navire. Mise à jour de la modélisation UML du projet MONALISA.
-
Aigo
- Développeur JAVA/J2EE/FLEX
2007 - 2007
Stagiaire développement.
Migration technologie JAVA en J2EE.
Réalisation site internet en FLEX Web 2.0.
-
Banque Populaire
- Développeur ASP.NET/C#
PARIS
2006 - 2006
Stagiaire développement.
Mission : réaliser un helpdesk.
-
Aigo
- Développeur JAVA
2005 - 2005
Stagiaire développement.
Réalisation de module JAVA pour le progiciel COMSERTO.