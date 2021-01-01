Menu

Fabien LAMIGEON

ALLAUCH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Planification
Gestion de projet
Méthode agile
Agile
Agile Scrum
Agile Development

Entreprises

  • Wyplay - Project Leader - Project AMIDALA

    ALLAUCH 2017 - maintenant Take over of the AMIDALA Project.

    - Improvement of the process respect
    - Improvement of the quality,
    - Improvement of the relationship with the customer
    - Lead of a 16 engineers team
    - Interface with some international partners : Humax, Cisco, ST Microelectronics, Skillbill, V-NOVA, TATA
    - Synchronisation with the partners (alignment meetings, defects meetings, etc)
    - Reporting for the Italian customer
    - Project health monitoring
    - Risks management

  • Wyplay - Project Leader - Project NTE V6

    ALLAUCH 2015 - 2017 Scrum Master role then Project Leader for a new android IPTV STB (Set Top Box) project realized for Proximus (previously known as Belgacom).
    + Interface with some international partners : Huawei, Broadcom, Verimatrix, etc
    + Synchronisation with the partners (alignment meetings, CCB, etc)
    + Reporting for the Belgian customer
    + Management from 8 to 16 engineers team with some remote people
    + Creation and management of the project product backlog at the beginning of the project.

    .. and some task requested by the role of Scrum Master : planification of SPM, dailies, sprint review, retrospectives, team motivation, team building and facilator.

  • WYPLAY - Scrum Master - Project POLKA

    ALLAUCH 2014 - 2015 Scrum Master for a development IPTV STB (Set Top Box) project realized for SKY Italia

    International team : RT-RK (Serbian) / Skillbill (Italian) / Wyplay (French)

    Responsible of the agile method application.

    Organization of Sprint Planning Meetings, dailies, sprint review, retrospective.

    Press release : http://www.broadbandtvnews.com/2015/04/21/frog-by-wyplay-powers-sky-on-telecom-italia/

  • Groupe Bull - Chef de Projet - Projet SICS

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2013 - 2014 Encadrement de 15 personnes. Suivi de la production logicielle inspiré de la méthode AGILE/SCRUM

  • Groupe Bull - Chef de Projet - Projet IAM51

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2012 - 2013 Encadrement de 15/20 personnes. Reporting mensuel (financier, avancement, plan de charge, risques) à la hiérarchie. Reporting client.

  • Groupe Bull - Développeur puis Chef de Projet Junior - Projet INDE

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2009 - 2012 Responsable d'une équipe de 10 personnes : répartition des tâches, reporting, tierce recette applicative, contact client. Contact client, suivi des réalisations, conduite de réunions, gestion des conflits. Développement d’un système de séquençage de lancement de torpilles, missiles et mines destiné à être embarqué dans un sous-marin d’attaque de classe Scorpène. Déploiement d'une plate-forme de quatre serveurs destinée à la qualification continue du développement en cours.

  • Groupe Bull - Développeur JAVA - Projet TORPM

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2008 - 2009 Développement d’un système de séquençage de lancement de torpilles destiné à être embarqué dans un sous-marin nucléaire de 4ème génération.

  • Bull - Développeur JAVA - Projet INDE i2

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2008 - 2008 Réalisation de scénarios de tests automatisés (JUnits) visant à valider les exigences structurantes du système de combat du sous-marin d’attaque de classe Scorpène. Modélisation UML des scénarios de test.

  • Bull - Développeur JAVA - Projet LDT

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2007 - 2008 Intégration des développements de composants LDT (Liaisons de Données Tactiques) destinés aux FREMMs (Frégates Multi-Mission) dans le but de former un système autonome de liaison de données (MONALISA) pouvant être embarqué dans tout navire. Mise à jour de la modélisation UML du projet MONALISA.

  • Aigo - Développeur JAVA/J2EE/FLEX

    2007 - 2007 Stagiaire développement.
    Migration technologie JAVA en J2EE.
    Réalisation site internet en FLEX Web 2.0.

  • Banque Populaire - Développeur ASP.NET/C#

    PARIS 2006 - 2006 Stagiaire développement.
    Mission : réaliser un helpdesk.

  • Aigo - Développeur JAVA

    2005 - 2005 Stagiaire développement.
    Réalisation de module JAVA pour le progiciel COMSERTO.

Formations

